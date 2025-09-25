Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle crash in Ajax

A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Ajax.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service, along with paramedics, were called to the area of Taunton Road East and Middlecote Drive around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling east on Taunton when it collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver and passenger in the Honda to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.