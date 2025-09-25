Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle crash in Ajax

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 25, 2025 9:22 am.

A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Ajax.

Officers with Durham Regional Police Service, along with paramedics, were called to the area of Taunton Road East and Middlecote Drive around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a motorcycle was travelling east on Taunton when it collided with a Honda Accord at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the driver and passenger in the Honda to hospital with minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

52m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

1m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

6m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

52m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

1m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos