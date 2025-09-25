Male, 16, charged in Markham dessert shop robbery

York Regional Police released security footage of a Markham dessert shop where a suspect was seen attempting to take money from the register but left with only a soda can from the store.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 25, 2025 9:59 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 10:37 am.

York Regional Police say they’ve identified and charged a teen suspect after he allegedly tried to rob a Markham dessert shop of cash with a wrench, but ended up fleeing with a single can of pop.

Officers were called to the shop on Copper Creek Boulevard on Monday, September 22 at around 8:15 p.m.

York police later released video of the incident.

It shows the suspect, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask, entering the store and appearing to make small talk before pulling out a large wrench and allegedly demanding cash.

In a previous release, York police said the suspect “threatened an employee with a wrench but was unable to steal any money, taking only a can of soda.”

Police further allege that the suspect assaulted a passerby who tried to help the employee.

No serious injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police said a member of the public recognized the person in the video and contacted investigators.

“As a result, a male youth has been arrested and charged,” a police released states. “Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Markham where property related to the investigation was recovered.”

A 16-year-old male from Markham is now facing charges of robbery, disguise with intent, assault and breach of conditions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

