Yankees crush White Sox, tie Blue Jays for AL East lead

The surging Yankees aim for their fifth win in a row and a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox. Aaron Judge hit two home runs in yesterday's 8-1 victory, lifting his season total to 51. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By The Associated Press

Posted September 25, 2025 7:16 am.

Aaron Judge tied the major league record by reaching 50 home runs for the fourth time, hitting a pair of longballs as the New York Yankees regained a share of the AL East lead for the first time since July with an 8-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.

Max Fried (19-5) won his sixth straight start and became the major leagues’ first 19-game winner.

New York (90-68) has won seven of eight, moving a season-high 22 games over .500 and getting to 90 wins for the seventh time in the last eight full seasons. The Yankees, who had not held a share of the division lead since before play on July 3, are tied with Toronto atop the division with four games left. The Blue Jays, who have lost six of seven, hold the tiebreaker.

Judge’s 50th homer, a three-run drive off Jonathan Cannon (4-10), gave the Yankees a 3-1 lead in the second inning. He added a solo shot in the eighth against Cam Booser. Judge hit 52 homers as a rookie in 2017, an AL-record 62 in 2022 and 58 last year. The only other players with four 50-homer seasons were Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

Trent Grisham added his 34th homer for New York.

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to avoid a sweep against the Boston Red Sox after losing their grip on first place in the American League East.

