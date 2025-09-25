Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety.

The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were laid against drivers within 150 metres of a school that included speeding and distracted driving.

Another 179 tickets were issued against micromobility vehicle drivers during the campaign which focused on education and enforcement of micromobility use on local, collector and arterial roads, including bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks.

Micromobility vehicles are any compact, low-speed vehicles including bicycles, e-bikes, e-mopeds and e-scooters.

In a public service announcement posted on their social media pages, Toronto police said they are focused on ensuring that cyclists and micromobility drivers are obeying the rules of the road including driving down the wrong way of a one-way street, going through red lights or stop signs and riding on sidewalks.