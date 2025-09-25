Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more pistachio products linked to salmonella outbreak

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled more pistachio-containing products linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The CFIA said the latest affected products were distributed in Ontario and Alberta. Click here for a list.

Several pistachio-containing products have been the subject of recalls across Canada since July. Recalled products suspected of being contaminated by salmonella bacteria include certain brands of pistachio kernels, baklava, ice cream and chocolate.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of people confirmed sickened in the salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios has risen to 105.

The outbreak update issued Wednesday reports 26 new cases since the last count earlier this month.

It said 16 people have been hospitalized — an increase of five — since people started getting sick in early March. Illnesses continued into early September.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

People infected with salmonella should not cook for others because they can spread the bacteria.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

A list of recalled products is on the CFIA’s website.