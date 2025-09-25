Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more pistachio products linked to salmonella outbreak

Pistachios are seen in bulk in this photo. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By The Canadian Press and News Staff

Posted September 25, 2025 10:15 am.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled more pistachio-containing products linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The CFIA said the latest affected products were distributed in Ontario and Alberta. Click here for a list.

Several pistachio-containing products have been the subject of recalls across Canada since July. Recalled products suspected of being contaminated by salmonella bacteria include certain brands of pistachio kernels, baklava, ice cream and chocolate.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Canada, the number of people confirmed sickened in the salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios has risen to 105.

The outbreak update issued Wednesday reports 26 new cases since the last count earlier this month.

It said 16 people have been hospitalized — an increase of five — since people started getting sick in early March. Illnesses continued into early September.

According to the CFIA, food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis,” the agency explained.

People infected with salmonella should not cook for others because they can spread the bacteria.

Anyone with recalled products is advised to throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased. 

A list of recalled products is on the CFIA’s website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

53m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

2m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

53m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

2m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

18h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos