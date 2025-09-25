Police arrest teen for threats after 15-year-old killed by officer in Montreal area

Flowers are left on the sidewalk in front of a home where a teenager was killed in an interaction with police in Longueuil, Que., south of Montreal on Wednesday Set. 24, 2025. Nooran Rezayi was killed on Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of a group of armed people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sidhartha Banerjee

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 25, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 11:33 am.

MONTREAL — Police on Montreal’s South Shore say they’ve arrested a teenager who allegedly threatened officers in the wake of the police shooting of a 15-year-old last weekend.

The arrest of the suspect, also 15 years old, comes hours after police said they had opened an investigation into threats against the force following the killing of Nooran Rezayi on Sunday in Longueuil, Que.

Police say the suspect was released under conditions and that his alleged threats were linked to the death of Rezayi, whose funeral was held today in the neighbouring community of Brossard.

Rezayi was shot dead by police after officers responded to a 911 call about a group of armed young people in a public place in Longueuil.

The police watchdog investigating the shooting says police seized a baseball bat and that the only firearm seized from the scene came from the officer who killed Rezayi.

Late Wednesday, Longueuil police said one officer has been granted protective measures because of online threats against him and his family.

Police called for calm amid a tense situation, saying any form of threat or intimidation against its members is taken very seriously.

The Montreal police force is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

52m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

1m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

6m ago

Top Stories

'Speed kills': Olivia Chow urges province to keep automated speed cameras

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging city councillors and the Ontario government to preserve automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras, calling them a proven tool to save lives as the Ford government moves...

52m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

1m ago

RCMP dismantle dark web drug network; 7 arrested across GTA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have dismantled one of the largest dark web drug trafficking operations in Canadian history, following a multi-agency investigation that led to multiple arrests...

2h ago

Over 3,500 tickets issued during back-to-school, micromobility vehicle enforcement campaign

Toronto police have issued over 3,500 tickets to drivers during an increased enforcement campaign for micromobility vehicles and back-to-school safety. The majority of the tickets, over 3,350, were...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

14h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

17h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

17h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

18h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

19h ago

More Videos