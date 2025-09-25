Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

Mike Robinson, 32, has died after being shot in Wisconsin while on a golf trip. Photo credit: Robinson family

By Shauna Hunt and Meredith Bond

Posted September 25, 2025 2:49 pm.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 3:09 pm.

A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews.

Mike Robinson had recently became the father of a six-week old baby girl and was on a golf trip with a group of his in-laws. After a round of golf where Mike had a hole-in-one, the day ended at a bar to celebrate.

According to family, during the walk back to their hotel they asked a food delivery driver if they could pay him for a ride. Shortly after, shots were fired. 

“All we know there was an SUV that was involved and drove by and shot my brother,” explained his brother Jake Robinson. “He died in my brother-in-law’s hands.”

The shooting occurred in Sheboygan Falls, about an hour north of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.

Sheboyhan Falls Police Department confirmed they were called to the shooting just after midnight on Wednesday. A man was found with a gunshot wound and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by an unknown person driving a small dark-coloured SUV and the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Jake and his family were on their way to Wisconsin when he spoke with CityNews. “We’re going to come up with a game plan, but we’re going to bring him back home, where he belongs.”

Mike Robinson, 32, has died after being shot in Wisconsin while on a golf trip.
Mike Robinson, 32, has died after being shot in Wisconsin while on a golf trip. Photo credit: Robinson family

“He was my best friend, He was my best man, honestly, he was my everything. He was my little brother, but I looked up to him every single day,” said Jake. “I want his name to be remembered for the absolute amazing young man that he was and how loved he was.”

Global Affairs Canada tells CityNews they are aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Wisconsin.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and are in contact with the family to provide consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

26m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

5h ago

Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip. Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m....

19m ago

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound says Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery in an effort to shore up its finances. The minister...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to table legislation banning speed cameras in Ontario

The Ford government has announced plans to introduce legislation this fall that will eliminate speed cameras in Ontario. CityNews reported on the government's intentions on Wednesday. The decision comes...

26m ago

One of Canada's most wanted fugitives, Rabih Alkhalil, arrested in Qatar

A high-profile fugitive who escaped a B.C. prison three years ago was arrested overseas, police say.

5h ago

Rideshare driver charged for allegedly sexual assaulting rider

A rideshare driver has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a rider during a trip. Toronto police say they were called to Spadina Avenue and Harbord Street on Monday at around 12:10 p.m....

19m ago

Canada Post set to reduce frequency of letter mail delivery: minister

Public Works and Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound says Canada Post will reduce the frequency of door-to-door letter mail delivery in an effort to shore up its finances. The minister...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
Ford government announces plan to ban Ontario speed cameras

The Ford government has announced it will be tabling legislation to ban speed cameras in Ontario amid a series of targeted attacks on speed cameras.

1h ago

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

19h ago

2:41
Storms continue Thursday, sunny stretch begins Friday

The showers will continue through Thursday before a stretch of sun begins on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:33
Sustained pressure on Anandasangaree to go

Conservatives remain insistent - Gary Anandasangaree must resign or be fired. The Prime Minister & other senior Liberals say the Public Safety Minister has their support - the 5th man to hold the job in 5 years.

23h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

23h ago

More Videos