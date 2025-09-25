Stouffville man shot and killed while on golf trip to Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Stouffville man has died after being shot while on a golf trip in Wisconsin, his family, who are shattered by the loss and searching for answers, confirms to CityNews.

Mike Robinson had recently became the father of a six-week old baby girl and was on a golf trip with a group of his in-laws. After a round of golf where Mike had a hole-in-one, the day ended at a bar to celebrate.

According to family, during the walk back to their hotel they asked a food delivery driver if they could pay him for a ride. Shortly after, shots were fired.

“All we know there was an SUV that was involved and drove by and shot my brother,” explained his brother Jake Robinson. “He died in my brother-in-law’s hands.”

The shooting occurred in Sheboygan Falls, about an hour north of Milwaukee on Lake Michigan.

Sheboyhan Falls Police Department confirmed they were called to the shooting just after midnight on Wednesday. A man was found with a gunshot wound and despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by an unknown person driving a small dark-coloured SUV and the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Jake and his family were on their way to Wisconsin when he spoke with CityNews. “We’re going to come up with a game plan, but we’re going to bring him back home, where he belongs.”

Mike Robinson, 32, has died after being shot in Wisconsin while on a golf trip. Photo credit: Robinson family

“He was my best friend, He was my best man, honestly, he was my everything. He was my little brother, but I looked up to him every single day,” said Jake. “I want his name to be remembered for the absolute amazing young man that he was and how loved he was.”

Global Affairs Canada tells CityNews they are aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Wisconsin.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information and are in contact with the family to provide consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”