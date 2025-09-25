Toronto man, 49, arrested for assault and impersonating a peace officer

Police have arrested 49-year-old Bobby Moyes of Toronto. (TPS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 25, 2025 5:12 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and assaulting a person in Scarborough.

According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road on Aug. 9.

Officers say the suspect had an interaction with a pedestrian as his vehicle approached the intersection. The man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.

 Bobby Moyes, 49, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault, impersonating a peace officer and uttering threats.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

