Toronto man, 49, arrested for assault and impersonating a peace officer
Posted September 25, 2025 5:12 pm.
Toronto police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a police officer and assaulting a person in Scarborough.
According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road on Aug. 9.
Officers say the suspect had an interaction with a pedestrian as his vehicle approached the intersection. The man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.
Bobby Moyes, 49, from Toronto, was arrested and charged with assault, impersonating a peace officer and uttering threats.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.