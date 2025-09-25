Toronto police warn of phishing scam targeting U of T tuition payments

A person walks past the University of Toronto campus in Toronto, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The University of Toronto is launching a new climate institute with the help of a $60 million gift. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 25, 2025 5:18 am.

Last Updated September 25, 2025 5:19 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is alerting the public to a phishing scam aimed at University of Toronto (U of T) students, warning that fraudsters are attempting to steal tuition payments through deceptive emails.

According to investigators, several students have reported receiving fraudulent messages that appear to come from the university. The emails claim that outstanding tuition fees must be paid immediately or students risk losing access to academic services.

The scam instructs recipients to send money via bank e-transfer to an email address provided in the message — a tactic police say is a clear red flag.

What to be on the lookout for

Authorities outlined several warning signs that can help students and families identify potential scams.

  • Follow-up emails demanding additional payments once an initial transfer has been made.
  • Emails that appear to come from university staff but request payment to personal or non-university email accounts.
  • Pressure to send large sums of money quickly, often with threats of losing admission, housing, or academic access.
  • Requests for payment through Interac e-Transfer rather than official university payment systems.

Police and university officials are reminding students that legitimate tuition payments will never be requested through personal email accounts or third-party services such as Outlook, Gmail, or Hotmail.

Authorities also note that fraudsters often target students at the start of academic terms, when tuition and housing payments are due.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact the TPS.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning. Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street...

50m ago

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control. The transport truck became fully engulfed...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. to reports a victim had been located with injuries. A...

9h ago

Top Stories

24-year-old pedestrian killed in overnight collision in Brampton

A 24-year-old man has died following an overnight collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Brampton. The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near McLaughlin Road and Kingknoll Drive, near...

1h ago

Female pedestrian struck in downtown Toronto hit-and-run

Toronto police say a woman in her 60s has been taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown early Thursday morning. Authorities say the collision happened just before 7 a.m. at Queen Street...

50m ago

Tractor-trailer fire shuts down Fort Erie-bound QEW in Hamilton

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW in Hamilton early Thursday as emergency crews worked to get the blaze under control. The transport truck became fully engulfed...

1h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Scarborough shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road at 10 p.m. to reports a victim had been located with injuries. A...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Protest over Ontario’s push for private health clinics

Dozens of people protested outside of Toronto’s busiest hospitals warning that Ontario’s public health care system is under threat. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

9h ago

2:57
A pilot program will station crisis workers directly on the TTC system

A 6 month pilot program to station mental health support workers on the TTC is designed to increase response time and safety. Safety concerns are a major reason for ridership numbers not returning to pre pandemic levels.

11h ago

2:45
Home of murdered tow truck boss targeted in string of shootings

York regional police are now investigating six shootings targeting homes in Vaughan after two more incidents overnight. Shauna Hunt with more on the investigation and a link to the tow tuck industry.

14h ago

2:37
Ford government to pass legislation eliminating speed cameras in Ontario

CityNews can confirm the Ford government plans to introduce legislation this fall eliminating speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, road safety advocates say the premier is acquiescing to vandals.

15h ago

1:08
Vaughan home shooting linked to slain tow truck business owner: YRP

York Regional Police confirmed multiple home shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were linked to a targeted attack, however, one of the home's targeted is linked to slain tow truck business owner Alexander Vinogradsky.

16h ago

More Videos