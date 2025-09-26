Durham police warn of bank card scam costing victims over $200,000

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reports that it has received 41 reports in 2025 involving fraudsters posing as bank employees and tricking people into handing over their debit or credit cards, along with their PIN numbers. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2025 10:41 am.

Police are warning residents about a growing bank card scam in Durham that has already cost victims more than $200,000 this year.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reports that it has received 41 reports in 2025 involving fraudsters posing as bank employees and tricking people into handing over their debit or credit cards, along with their PIN numbers.

In the most recent cases, it’s alleged that victims received phone calls from suspects claiming to be from their bank’s fraud department. The caller told the victim their bank card had been compromised and instructed them to place the card and PIN in an envelope for a “bank representative” to collect. Victims were assured that replacement cards would be delivered the following day.

Shortly after, a driver arrived at the victim’s home to pick up the envelope. The stolen cards and PINs were then used to withdraw money directly from the victims’ accounts.

Police are reminding the public that legitimate banks will never ask customers to surrender their debit or credit cards, nor will they ever request a PIN number.

