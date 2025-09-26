Georgian College to close Orillia and Muskoka campuses by 2026

Georgian College announced Friday it is closing its campuses in Orillia and Muskoka and merging them into the Barrie campus by next fall.

In a post on its website, officials said it received an endorsement from the college’s Board of Governors on Thursday night.

The campus in Orillia is scheduled to close in summer 2026 with its programs transitioning to the Barrie location starting in May.

The Muskoka campus is slated to close in August 2026.

“This is a difficult decision that we know will be felt deeply by our students, employees and communities,” said Kevin Weaver, the president and CEO of Georgian College, said in a statement.

“Recognizing these are challenging times and the sector is experiencing a labour disruption, I still felt it was important to advise our community of the decision. It’s the right decision for the long-term sustainability of the college and the success of our students.”

The college said the decision was made following a thorough review of efficiencies, enrollment, labour-market trends, community impact and the college’s financial realities.

The college said the consolidation of campuses is expected to save it around $23.5 million over the next five years. It also plans to sell both the Orillia and Muskoka campuses as well as the residence in Orillia.

Officials also said this won’t affect graduation timelines for students or their ability to complete their programs on time.