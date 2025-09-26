King Charles III to make delayed state visit to Vatican 6 months after death of Pope Francis

Britain's King Charles III arrives by royal carriage during day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, England. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 26, 2025 7:03 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 7:18 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to make a state visit to the Vatican in late October, six months after the trip was postponed due to the illness of the late Pope Francis.

While the king and queen delayed their formal state visit in April, they met privately with Francis during their four-day state visit to Italy. Francis died just two weeks after the meeting, which took place on the occasion of the royal couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The rescheduled visit will allow Charles and Camilla to join the new pope, Leo XIV, in celebrating the Catholic Church’s 2025 Jubilee Year, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The Jubilee is a year of reconciliation and pilgrimage that the church celebrates every 25 years.

The visit to the Vatican is also symbolic of the effort to build closer ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, which split from Rome in the 16th century during the reign of King Henry VIII. Charles, who is head of the Church of England, has made building bridges between people of all faiths a priority since he ascended the throne 2 1/2 years ago.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada’s women’s rugby team inspires next generation of players

Canada is one game away from hoisting the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown. The team is facing England in the finals this Saturday. Junior girls’ players from local rugby club Toronto Nomads said it...

1h ago

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passes away at 80

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passed away on Friday, he was 80. His office released a statement Friday afternoon highlighting Bradley's 55-year career in elected office, first...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada's Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway...

11h ago

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada’s women’s rugby team inspires next generation of players

Canada is one game away from hoisting the Women’s Rugby World Cup crown. The team is facing England in the finals this Saturday. Junior girls’ players from local rugby club Toronto Nomads said it...

1h ago

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passes away at 80

Longtime MPP and Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley passed away on Friday, he was 80. His office released a statement Friday afternoon highlighting Bradley's 55-year career in elected office, first...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada's Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway...

11h ago

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:37
Second arrest made in death of 8-year-old killed by stray bullet

A second arrest has been made in the murder of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his North York home.

4h ago

1:14
Arson attack on Oakville theatre caught on security camera

An Oakville theatre, Films.ca Cinemas, say they were targeted in an arson attack the night before the screening of an Indian Telugu-language film.

7h ago

0:48
Vaughan shootings, minutes apart, captured on home security cam

Back-to-back shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were caught on home security surveillance, prompting pleas from York Regional Police to identify the suspects.

10h ago

2:12
RCMP shut down one of Canada's largest dark web drug networks

RCMP say millions of dollars worth of narcotics have been seized and several suspects are facing serious charges. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

18h ago

2:12
Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

A new report finds Canadians are drinking less and restaurants and retailers are having to adapt. Michelle Mackey has more on what's behind the trend.

18h ago

More Videos