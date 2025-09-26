Kitchener teen sets Canadian record at Tally in the Valley

Raghav Dhawan became the youngest runner in the country to complete a 100-mile ultramarathon, finishing in under the 30-hour time limit.

By Loveen Gill, OMNI News

Posted September 26, 2025 6:12 pm.

At just 17 years old, Kitchener’s Raghav Dhawan has etched his name into Canadian running history. During this year’s Tally in the Valley endurance event, Dhawan became the youngest runner in the country to complete a 100-mile ultramarathon, finishing in under the 30-hour time limit.

Dhawan conquered 23 grueling laps of a seven-kilometre loop through the rugged trails of Dundas Valley Conservation Area last July. He crossed the finish line after 29 hours, 43 minutes, and 24 seconds—just 17 minutes before the cutoff, and only 11 days before his 17th birthday.

The race tested the limits of physical and mental endurance. Of the 35 runners who began, only 14 managed to complete the 100-mile challenge. Dhawan, the youngest in the field, ran through darkness with limited lighting, battling exhaustion and pain. But his determination never wavered.

When asked if he ever felt like giving up, his response reflected a mindset well beyond his years. Instead of dwelling on fatigue, Dhawan leaned on sheer positivity and resolve. “It was about focusing on the next step, not the distance left,” he said in an interview with OMNI News.

For his family, who supported him throughout the night, watching was both nerve-wracking and inspiring.

His father recalled the emotions vividly: “I was amazed by the sheer determination and hard work. Seeing him drenched in sweat yet never losing courage—it filled me with pride and excitement. It’s difficult to describe what we felt in those moments.”

Dhawan’s journey to this milestone began just a few years earlier. In Grade 9, he set out to lose weight by changing his diet and taking up running. What started as a lifestyle adjustment quickly grew into a passion. He went on to complete several marathons before setting his sights on the daunting 100-mile distance.

This record-setting performance, however, is just the beginning for the young athlete. With a disciplined balance between training, schoolwork, and screen time, Dhawan is already preparing for his next challenge: a cross-country marathon that he hopes will push his limits even further.

His story is more than a personal victory—it’s a reminder of what resilience, focus, and hard work can achieve, even at a young age.

As the sun set on Dundas Valley that weekend, Dhawan didn’t just finish a race. He also set a standard of perseverance that will inspire runners across Canada for years to come.

