Ontario ends 2024-25 with lower deficit than predicted, enacts agency hiring freeze

Ontario Premier Doug Ford talks with MPP's Caroline Mulroney, left, and Stephen Lecce, right, ask they wait to elect a new speaker of the Ontario legislature at Queens Park in Toronto, Monday, April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2025 4:56 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 4:57 pm.

Ontario wrapped up the 2024-25 fiscal year with a significantly lower deficit than initially projected in the budget, yet the province will implement a modified hiring freeze in an effort to control ballooning agencies, Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney said Friday.

Mulroney and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released public accounts that show the province ended the year with a deficit of $1.1 billion. The 2024 budget had forecast a deficit of $9.8 billion.

“As the government’s portfolio of projects have grown, so has the staffing growth in our agencies,” Mulroney said. “Therefore, to ensure growth in provincial agencies is consistent with our commitment to taxpayers, we are enacting a hiring freeze across all provincial agencies in Ontario.”

Staffing at the province’s 143 agencies, which include Metrolinx, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, has grown by five per cent over the last few years, Mulroney said.

“We believe that they’ve hired sufficient people to deliver on the mandate that we have given them and we want to make sure that, going forward, they have a culture of respect for taxpayer dollars with every decision that they make about hiring,” Mulroney said.

Mulroney explained that it’s not an absolute hiring freeze for agencies, but it will now become a process that the government controls.

“It means that if they want to hire going forward, they’re going to have to bring forward plans that are approved by government,” Mulroney said. 

The change mirrors the Ontario public service hiring freeze that’s been in place since 2018. It will be in effect not only for provincial agencies, but also for provincial boards and commissions.

Ontario brought in $226.2 billion in revenue over the last fiscal year that ended in March, which is about $17.2 billion higher than the previous year.

Bethlenfalvy said the improved economic position is due to stronger tax revenues from higher-than-forecast economic growth plus increased revenue from the broader public sector.

The cost of borrowing came in $1.3 billion less than originally anticipated, Bethlenfalvy said.

“This is a direct result of lower overall borrowing costs and the careful management of the province’s finances,” he said. 

“And it means that for every dollar we save on interest, we can instead invest that dollar towards the priorities that matter most to Ontarians: the economy, jobs, cost of living and infrastructure.”

Ontario’s overall debt is set to reach half a trillion dollars by 2027, an increase of some $100 billion under Premier Doug Ford’s reign since 2018.

Bethlenfalvy defended the province’s economic outlook, saying the economy had grown by some $350 million over that same time frame, leaving the debt-to-GDP ratio in a favourable position.

He said the province is investing in “good debt” with its $220-billion infrastructure spending plan over 10 years.

“That is good borrowing in the sense that that’s investing in hospitals, in highways, in subways, schools and a range of long term assets,” he said.

Liberal finance critic Stephanie Bowman noted that Ontario’s share of a historic settlement with tobacco companies contributed to the rosier financial picture.

“The $1.1 billion deficit for fiscal year 2024-25 would have been much larger if not for a $3.4 billion bump to revenues related to a settlement with tobacco companies,” she said. “Non-recurring revenue windfalls are an unsound way to manage the books.”

The province is spending too much and delivering too little to the people of Ontario, said the New Democrats’ finance critic Jessica Bell.

Bell said provincial agencies are “not abstract line items” and they include vital services such as the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board and ServiceOntario. 

“At a time when Ontarians need these services most, it seems as though the Ford government is ensuring that they are inaccessible,” Bell said in a statement. 

She added that agencies like Metrolinx have seen their upper ranks swell while 800,000 Ontarians are out of a job.

“The Ford government should focus less on patting themselves on the backs, and more on how they can spend in a way that actually improves the lives of Ontarians,” Bell said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca...

3h ago

Police make second arrest in fatal North York shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they've arrested a second suspect in the death of JahVai Roy -- the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family's North York apartment on August...

2h ago

Tow-truck shot at in Markham, no injuries reported

York Regional Police say a tow truck was shot at in Markham on Friday afternoon. It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Markham Road and 14th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. The intersection...

13m ago

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

8h ago

Top Stories

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

Management at an Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning have come forward saying they believe the business was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca...

3h ago

Police make second arrest in fatal North York shooting of 8-year-old JahVai Roy

Toronto police say they've arrested a second suspect in the death of JahVai Roy -- the eight-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a bullet while he slept in his family's North York apartment on August...

2h ago

Tow-truck shot at in Markham, no injuries reported

York Regional Police say a tow truck was shot at in Markham on Friday afternoon. It happened at around 2:30 p.m. at Markham Road and 14th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. The intersection...

13m ago

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:14
Arson attack on Oakville theatre caught on security camera

An Oakville theatre, Films.ca Cinemas, say they were targeted in an arson attack the night before the screening of an Indian Telugu-language film.

5h ago

0:48
Vaughan shootings, minutes apart, captured on home security cam

Back-to-back shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were caught on home security surveillance, prompting pleas from York Regional Police to identify the suspects.

8h ago

2:12
RCMP shut down one of Canada's largest dark web drug networks

RCMP say millions of dollars worth of narcotics have been seized and several suspects are facing serious charges. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

16h ago

2:10
Cleanup and search efforts underway after Super Typhoon Ragasa leaves path of destruction

Cleanup and rescue efforts are ongoing after Super Typhoon Ragasa left a trail of death and destruction across several parts of East Asia. As Jazan Grewal reports, the storm has since weakened into a tropical depression.

16h ago

2:32
Davenport lands on list of world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2025

Once home to factories and autobody shops, Davenport is now on the global map. Time Out has ranked it among the 39 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, highlighting its lively patios, cafes, cultural spaces, and a diverse food scene.
More Videos