Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports of an adult male struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics say the male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the area. However, no vehicle description or further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.