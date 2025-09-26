Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 26, 2025 12:25 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 12:28 am.

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports of an adult male struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics say the male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved fled the area. However, no vehicle description or further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

