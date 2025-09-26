Richmond Hill man charged with sexual assault after allegedly posing as rideshare driver

Mohammad Shaqueel Zolmay, 30, of Richmond Hill has been arrested for allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and sexually assaulting a woman. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 26, 2025 1:07 pm.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 2:01 pm.

A man has been charged with sexual assault after allegedly posing as a rideshare driver and offering a ride to the victim.

York police say on Sept. 21 at around 3 a.m., a woman was waiting for a ride in the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Jane Street.

A man approached her, engaging her in conversation and claimed to be a rideshare driver. He offered to drive her home.

After they entered his vehicle, he allegedly drove to a parking lot on Major Mackenzie where he stopped and sexual assaulted her.

The man then allegedly threatened her, forced her out of the vehicle and drove away.

The victim contacted police. When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was located nearby after a search of the area.

Mohammad Shaqueel Zolmay, 30, of Richmond Hill was arrested and charged with sexual assault, kidnapping and uttering threats.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court.

His photo has been released as investigators believe there are other alleged victims who have not come forward.

He was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

