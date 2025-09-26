Trump escalates retribution campaign with charges against Comey and threats against liberal groups

President Donald Trump’s unprecedented retribution campaign against his perceived political enemies reached new heights as his Justice Department brought criminal charges against a longtime foe and he expanded his efforts to classify certain liberal groups as “domestic terrorist organizations.”

Days after Trump publicly demanded action from his attorney general and tapped his former personal lawyer to serve as the top federal prosecutor in Virginia, former FBI Director James Comey, a longtime target of Trump’s ire, was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly lying to Congress during testimony in 2020.

Hours earlier Thursday, Trump signed a memorandum directing his Republican administration to target backers of what he dubbed “left-wing terrorism” as he alleged without evidence a vast conspiracy by Democrat-aligned nonprofit groups and activists to finance violent protests.

The developments marked a dramatic escalation of the president’s extraordinary use of the levers of presidential power to target his political rivals and his efforts to pressure the Justice Department to pursue investigations — and now prosecutions — of those he disdains. It’s an unabashed campaign that began soon after Trump returned to office and one that critics see as an abuse of power that puts every American who dares to criticize the president at risk of retaliation.

“Donald Trump has made clear that he intends to turn our justice system into a weapon for punishing and silencing his critics,” said Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Comey indictment came less than a week after Trump installed a former White House aide and confidant to the role of U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. The president had forced the ouster of his previous hand-selected pick because he was not sufficiently responsive to calls from Trump to bring charges against his longtime targets.

“This kind of interference is a dangerous abuse of power,” Warner said. “Our system depends on prosecutors making decisions based on evidence and the law, not on the personal grudges of a politician determined to settle scores.”

An escalation in retribution

The first former president convicted of a felony — for falsifying business records to hide hush-money payments to conceal an alleged affair — Trump won the White House despite a host of other legal troubles over his alleged retention of classified information after leaving the White House in 2021 and his role in stoking denials of his 2020 electoral defeat that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Thursday’s moves were just the latest in a concerted effort by Trump to wield the vast powers of his office in unparalleled ways to punish his enemies since returning to the Oval Office in January. During his campaign, Trump made clear that this was his intention if he returned to office.

“In 2016, I declared: I am your voice,” he said in 2023. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

Earlier this week, he signed an order designating a decentralized movement known as antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — as a domestic terrorist organization, a move testing broad First Amendment protections enjoyed by organizations operating within the United States.

The Thursday memo went further, targeting liberal-leaning groups and donors, and “represents a significant abuse of power where the government is either changing the law or bending definitions to try and investigative and punish their political opponents in a way that is really unprecedented,” said Caitlin Legacki of Americans Against Government Censorship, which was founded to fight the Trump administration’s weaponization of the federal government against its political rivals.

As for Comey, she said, “It reeks of selective prospection, it reeks of vindictive targeting and calls into question the integrity of many of the charges being brought by the office.”

A widespread pressure campaign

Beyond Comey, Trump has also pressured prosecutors to bring mortgage fraud charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought a massive civil fraud case against the president. Attorney General Pam Bondi last month named a special prosecutor to investigate mortgage fraud allegations against both James and Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff of California, another top Trump target. Both have denied any wrongdoing.

The Justice Department has also begun examining mortgage fraud allegations against Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve governor who has won success in lower courts in challenging Trump’s effort to remove her from her job in a move she says is designed to erode the central bank’s independence. Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow him to oust her.

He has also stripped Secret Service protection from a slew of former officials, including his 2024 Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, members of former President Joe Biden’s family, and people who have fallen from favor, including his onetime national security adviser John Bolton and his former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump has also targeted major institutions, revoking security clearances for attorneys at law firms he disfavors, pulling billions of dollars in federal research funds from elite universities, and securing multimillion-dollar settlements against media organizations in lawsuits that were widely regarded as weak cases.

Earlier this week, he threatened ABC over the network’s decision to allow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to return to the airwaves.

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million Dollars. This one sounds even more lucrative,” Trump crowed.

And his administration has fired or reassigned federal employees for their earlier work, including prosecutors who worked on cases against him. The Justice Department also fired Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, from her job as a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. She has since sued, saying the termination was politically motivated.

Trump celebrates the indictment

Trump, meanwhile, cheered the Comey indictment, saying “JUSTICE IN AMERICA!” had been served, even as Comey has denied wrongdoing and expressed confidence in winning acquittal at trial.

The indictment was the culmination of a pressure campaign that burst into public view over the weekend when Trump aired his frustrations with Bondi on his social media site and demanded that she move forward with charges against Comey, James and Schiff.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” he wrote on Truth Social Saturday. “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” He said he would nominate Lindsey Halligan, his former personal lawyer and a White House aide, to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia to quicken the pace after the ouster of chief prosecutor Erik Siebert, who resigned under pressure to bring charges against James.

The charges against Comey came even as prosecutors in the office had written a memo detailing concerns about the pursuit of an indictment and their likelihood of success at trial.

The former FBI director said in a video Thursday night that he is innocent, but knew that “standing up to Donald Trump” would come with costs.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I am innocent,” Comey said.