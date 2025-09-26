Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

Back-to-back shootings in a Vaughan neighbourhood were caught on home security surveillance, prompting pleas from York Regional Police to identify the suspects.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 26, 2025 9:47 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 10:08 am.

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Farrell Road, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive. Witnesses told investigators they saw a silver SUV in the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle fled northbound toward Allison Ann Way, where a second home was targeted minutes later.

Both residences were occupied when the gunfire erupted, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the same homes were previously shot at earlier this month and are believed to be connected to other incidents in Vaughan, including shootings at residences on Pottery Place and Lady Angela Way.

Police provided a suspect description of a male with a thin build, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver SUV or a Honda CR-V.

Investigators have since confirmed that homes in the same neighbourhood had been struck by bullets in multiple incidents, including one on Farrell Road that was also targeted on Sept. 6.

York Regional Police’s Hold Up Unit is leading the investigation and appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area.

Top Stories

Man shot and killed in Richmond Hill as police search for multiple suspects

York Regional Police say a man was killed in a suspected targeted shooting in Richmond Hill on Thursday night. Officers were called to Parker Avenue near King Road just before 7 p.m. for reports of...

4h ago

'Very unfair': Property taxes up 20 per cent in cash-strapped Ontario township

Tammy Daigle has spent more than half of her life in the rural, northern Ontario community of Fauquier-Strickland, focusing on her family and rarely thinking about the small town's finances. But that...

5h ago

Man dead following hit-and-run in Scarborough: police

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in Scarborough, police say. Emergency crews were called to the Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 11:15 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Toronto police announce 3rd arrest in human trafficking case involving teen victims

Toronto police have announced a third arrest in a major human trafficking investigation that began earlier this year and involves allegations of the exploitation of two teenage girls. On Sep. 18, local...

1h ago

