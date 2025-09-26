York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Farrell Road, near Bathurst Street and Major Mackenzie Drive. Witnesses told investigators they saw a silver SUV in the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle fled northbound toward Allison Ann Way, where a second home was targeted minutes later.

Both residences were occupied when the gunfire erupted, but no injuries were reported.

Police say the same homes were previously shot at earlier this month and are believed to be connected to other incidents in Vaughan, including shootings at residences on Pottery Place and Lady Angela Way.

Police provided a suspect description of a male with a thin build, standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a silver SUV or a Honda CR-V.

Investigators have since confirmed that homes in the same neighbourhood had been struck by bullets in multiple incidents, including one on Farrell Road that was also targeted on Sept. 6.

York Regional Police’s Hold Up Unit is leading the investigation and appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage from the area.