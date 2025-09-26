What the Canada Post strike means for your passports, pension cheques and more

OTTAWA — With Canada Post workers hitting picket lines, the flow of mail across the country has stopped.

Here’s what the move means for items you may have been expecting in your mailbox.

Mail delivery

Canada Post says mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered during the strike and some post offices will be closed. It has also suspended service guarantees for items already in the postal network and will not accept new items until the labour disruption is over.

Passports

The federal government is encouraging people applying for passports to use couriers other than Canada Post, if they are applying for their travel document by mail. They say applicants can also visit a Service Canada Centre or passport office to begin the process.

For people who have already applied for passports, the website says the government will make deliveries through another courier. It warns some delays may occur.

Benefits

Canada Post says the striking Canadian Union of Postal Workers has agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during the labour disruption.

The postal service says this will ensure government financial assistance typically delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians.

Bank statements, bills and debit and credit cards

Many of Canada’s major banks have messages on their websites reminding anyone who receives statements and bills through the mail that they can access those documents or make payments on the bank’s website.

Several have encouraged anyone needing a new debit or credit card to visit a branch.

Live animals

Canada Post says it has a process is in place to ensure live animal shipments already placed continue during the labour disruption, but no further ones will be accepted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press