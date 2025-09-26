What the Canada Post strike means for your passports, pension cheques and more

A Canada Post mail carrier delivers packages on their route in Montreal on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 26, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated September 26, 2025 12:09 pm.

OTTAWA — With Canada Post workers hitting picket lines, the flow of mail across the country has stopped.

Here’s what the move means for items you may have been expecting in your mailbox.

Mail delivery

Canada Post says mail and parcels will not be processed or delivered during the strike and some post offices will be closed. It has also suspended service guarantees for items already in the postal network and will not accept new items until the labour disruption is over.

Passports

The federal government is encouraging people applying for passports to use couriers other than Canada Post, if they are applying for their travel document by mail. They say applicants can also visit a Service Canada Centre or passport office to begin the process.

For people who have already applied for passports, the website says the government will make deliveries through another courier. It warns some delays may occur.

Benefits

Canada Post says the striking Canadian Union of Postal Workers has agreed to continue the delivery of socio-economic cheques during the labour disruption.

The postal service says this will ensure government financial assistance typically delivered by mail will reach seniors and other Canadians.

Bank statements, bills and debit and credit cards

Many of Canada’s major banks have messages on their websites reminding anyone who receives statements and bills through the mail that they can access those documents or make payments on the bank’s website.

Several have encouraged anyone needing a new debit or credit card to visit a branch.

Live animals

Canada Post says it has a process is in place to ensure live animal shipments already placed continue during the labour disruption, but no further ones will be accepted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning says it believes it was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca Cinemas, at 171 Speers Rd., released video...

29m ago

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

2h ago

City clears encampment from Toronto park after residents demanded permanent housing

 The City of Toronto has cleared a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park after a small group of remaining residents said they wouldn't leave until they got permanent housing. City vehicles were...

1h ago

Durham police warn of bank card scam costing victims over $200,000

Police are warning residents about a growing bank card scam in Durham that has already cost victims more than $200,000 this year. The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reports that it has received...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Cowardly attack': Oakville cinema says arson attack tied to screening of Indian films

An Oakville cinema that was damaged in an arson attack early Thursday morning says it believes it was targeted over the screening of Indian films. Film.ca Cinemas, at 171 Speers Rd., released video...

29m ago

Video captures Vaughan homes targeted again in overnight shootings

York Regional Police are investigating after two Vaughan homes were once again struck by gunfire early Wednesday, the latest in a string of targeted shootings across the city. At approximately 3:30...

2h ago

City clears encampment from Toronto park after residents demanded permanent housing

 The City of Toronto has cleared a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park after a small group of remaining residents said they wouldn't leave until they got permanent housing. City vehicles were...

1h ago

Durham police warn of bank card scam costing victims over $200,000

Police are warning residents about a growing bank card scam in Durham that has already cost victims more than $200,000 this year. The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) reports that it has received...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
RCMP shut down one of Canada's largest dark web drug networks

RCMP say millions of dollars worth of narcotics have been seized and several suspects are facing serious charges. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

10h ago

2:12
Report finds Canadians are drinking less, businesses are adapting

A new report finds Canadians are drinking less and restaurants and retailers are having to adapt. Michelle Mackey has more on what's behind the trend.

10h ago

2:32
Davenport lands on list of world's coolest neighbourhoods in 2025

Once home to factories and autobody shops, Davenport is now on the global map. Time Out has ranked it among the 39 coolest neighbourhoods in the world, highlighting its lively patios, cafes, cultural spaces, and a diverse food scene.

18h ago

2:28
GTA father and shot and killed during golf trip to Wisconsin

An Ontario family is heading to the United States tonight after their loved one was murdered during a golf trip to Wisconsin. Shauna Hunt spoke to victim's brother, who is among those searching for answers.

19h ago

2:38
Ford government to ban speed cameras this fall

Premier Doug Ford says he will introduce legislation this fall to ban speed cameras in Ontario. As Tina Yazdani reports, the timing of the announcement is raising eyebrows.

19h ago

More Videos