World’s largest road hockey fundraiser raises record-breaking $3.2 million

More than 1,500 road hockey players gathered this weekend for the 14th annual Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer tournament, raising a record-breaking $3.2 million for cancer research.

From NHL legends to first-timers, the event brought together hockey enthusiasts united by a single goal of conquering cancer.

The tournament set a record-breaking number this year with over $3.2 million raised.

“Several years ago, we set the Guinness World Record for the largest hockey fundraiser, and today we’re surpassed that record. So, we’re officially the Guinness record holder once again.” said Steve Merker, VP of Corporate and Community Partnerships at The Princess Margret Cancer Foundation.

Since it’s start in 2011, the tournament has raised $36 million. However for Murker it’s not about setting records, but rather what the money will do to help scientists at The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

“What we’re doing is we’re changing the outcomes of people who sadly are diagnosed with cancer,” said Merker. “The money that we’re raising as a community here is making a difference.”

NHL Alumni, Families, and Survivors Unite

Former NHL player Carlo Colaiacovo, has been playing in the tournament for seven years. He says he has a special attachment to the event.

“My son Leo has gone through his own cancer battle,” said Colaiacovo. “An event like this that is one of the largest in the world that almost anybody can come out and participate in. Just play a simple game of ball hockey.”

Colaiacovo added that despite the fierce competition on the pavement, the spirit of the event is all about unity.

“We’re all one big team.,” he said. “You get to learn each team’s stories and why they’re here and how much how much they do in fundraising.”

The Battle Against Cancer Continues

This year’s tournament saw over 145 teams from across the region participate, and everyone shared personal stories of why they play.

Brad Noddle, a dedicated player who has participated for several years, said he plays in honor of his mother, a breast cancer survivor.

“We’re all coming together as one team to fight one common goal and one common battle against cancer,” said Noddle. “We’re going to get rid of it in our lifetime.”

Organizers are already planning for next year’s tournament with 145 teams already signed up. In the meantime, the tournament is also accepting donations for cancer research year round.