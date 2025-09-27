Canada loses Women’s Rugby World Cup final 33-13 to England

England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory by five tries to three capped an astonishing World Cup cycle in which England won every match, 33 in a row, the greatest streak in international rugby.

England had lost the last two finals, and five of the last six.

But this final, drawing 81,885 people, the largest crowd in women’s rugby history, was a showcase of England’s power and pace and gave the tournament host its third World Cup title after triumphs in 1994 and 2014.

Canada sought its first title after also falling to England in the 2014 championship game.

Asia Hogan Rochester scored a pair of tries for Canada. Sophie de Goede added a penalty kick, but missed a pair of two-point conversion attempts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right to left, and wife Diana Fox Carney cheer for Canada alongside Rugby Canada chair Kathleen McGinn at the Women’s Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, the London suburb of Twickenham, U.K., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

England took advantage of early Canadian mistakes with three unanswered converted tries to lead 21-8 at halftime.

Canada couldn’t overcome the deficit. England’s Alex Matthews scored a second try in the match to give the hosts a 31-13 lead.

Canada started fast with an Hogan-Rochester try five minutes into the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.