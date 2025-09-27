Canada loses Women’s Rugby World Cup final 33-13 to England

England's Hannah Botterman tackles Canada's Karen Paquin during the Women's Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 27, 2025 1:17 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 1:21 pm.

England finally has a Women’s Rugby World Cup title to confirm its world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

Victory by five tries to three capped an astonishing World Cup cycle in which England won every match, 33 in a row, the greatest streak in international rugby.

England had lost the last two finals, and five of the last six.

But this final, drawing 81,885 people, the largest crowd in women’s rugby history, was a showcase of England’s power and pace and gave the tournament host its third World Cup title after triumphs in 1994 and 2014.

Canada sought its first title after also falling to England in the 2014 championship game.

Asia Hogan Rochester scored a pair of tries for Canada. Sophie de Goede added a penalty kick, but missed a pair of two-point conversion attempts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, right to left, and wife Diana Fox Carney cheer for Canada alongside Rugby Canada chair Kathleen McGinn at the Women’s Rugby World Cup final match between England and Canada at the Allianz Stadium, the London suburb of Twickenham, U.K., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

England took advantage of early Canadian mistakes with three unanswered converted tries to lead 21-8 at halftime.

Canada couldn’t overcome the deficit. England’s Alex Matthews scored a second try in the match to give the hosts a 31-13 lead.

Canada started fast with an Hogan-Rochester try five minutes into the match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Durham Region man, 64, charged with murder in wife's death

A man from Durham Region has been charged with murdering his wife in what police are categorizing as a case of “intimate partner violence.” Last week, police were called to the Newcastle area in...

49m ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

6h ago

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

4h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

7h ago

Top Stories

Durham Region man, 64, charged with murder in wife's death

A man from Durham Region has been charged with murdering his wife in what police are categorizing as a case of “intimate partner violence.” Last week, police were called to the Newcastle area in...

49m ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

6h ago

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

4h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Big weekend for Toronto Blue Jays

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Jays series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the fundraiser the Jays are holding inside the Rogers Centre for some of their youngest fans.

18h ago

2:33
Encampment resident forcibly removed as city clears Dufferin Grove Park 

Video appears to show an encampment resident at Dufferin Grove Park being forcibly removed as the city cleared the west-end park Friday morning. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:32
Police searching for suspects after Richmond Hill man chased and gunned down in the middle of a street

The murder of a Richmond Hill man was caught on camera as police continue their search for suspects. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video of the victim being gunned down in the middle of a street.

20h ago

2:46
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the U.N. General Assembly

Israel's Prime Minister criticized countries that are now officially recognizing a Palestinian state, while he defended his country and its role in Gaza. Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

21h ago

0:37
Second arrest made in death of 8-year-old killed by stray bullet

A second arrest has been made in the murder of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his North York home.

23h ago

More Videos