Durham Region man, 64, charged with murder in wife’s death

A man from Durham Region has been charged with murdering his wife in what police are categorizing as a case of “intimate partner violence.”

Last week, police were called to the Newcastle area in the municipality of Clarington for reports of “unknown trouble” in the vicinity of Farrow Avenue and Highway 2 at approximately 9:10 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene on Sept. 16, they discovered a female victim with “obvious signs of trauma.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit then took over the investigation and later identified the victim as 62-year-old Marilyn Stevens of Newcastle.

Police have not revealed exactly how she died, but on Saturday investigators announced the arrest of the victim’s husband, 64-year-old Scott Stevens.

He has been charged with a single count of first-degree murder and was held for a bail hearing.

Authorities say intimate partner violence can take many forms, including physical, emotional, financial and psychological abuse.

“It knows no boundaries and can impact people of all ages, genders, races, and socioeconomic backgrounds,” Durham police wrote in a statement.

“This incident serves as a crucial reminder that we must come together as a community to support those affected by domestic violence and work towards creating safer environments for everyone,” they added.