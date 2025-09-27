Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing
Posted September 27, 2025 9:27 am.
Last Updated September 27, 2025 10:38 am.
A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning.
According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20 a.m.
Officers say they located one male victim in his 30s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.