Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

Police at the scene of a stabbing in North York. (Arthur Pressick/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 27, 2025 9:27 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 10:38 am.

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning.

According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20 a.m.

Officers say they located one male victim in his 30s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

