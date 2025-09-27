Police cruiser involved in Woodbine Avenue collision
Posted September 27, 2025 3:35 pm.
Last Updated September 27, 2025 4:23 pm.
No serious injuries have been reported after a police cruiser was involved in a collision in The Beaches neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police told CityNews that the collision was not a pursuit.
A Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.