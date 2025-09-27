Police cruiser involved in Woodbine Avenue collision

A Toronto police cruiser is seen damaged after it was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon. (Matt Wilkins/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 27, 2025 3:35 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 4:23 pm.

No serious injuries have been reported after a police cruiser was involved in a collision in The Beaches neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Kingston Road and Woodbine Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Police told CityNews that the collision was not a pursuit.

A Toronto police officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Top Stories

Duelling protesters feud over gender-affirming care for transgender youth at Queen’s Park

Protesters gathered at Queen’s Park on Saturday for duelling demonstrations focused on Canada’s policies regarding gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Dozens of demonstrators arrived around...

50m ago

Durham Region man, 64, charged with murder in wife's death

A man from Durham Region has been charged with murdering his wife in what police are categorizing as a case of “intimate partner violence.” Last week, police were called to the Newcastle area in...

3h ago

Canada loses Women's Rugby World Cup final 33-13 to England

England finally has a Women's Rugby World Cup title to confirm its world domination after outclassing Canada 33-13 in front of a record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday. Victory by five tries...

3h ago

Wisconsin police lay homicide charges in shooting death of Ontario man

Police in Wisconsin made an arrest Friday in the homicide of an Ontario man, who was killed on Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting.  Giovanni Michael Robinson, 32, originally from Stouffville,...

25m ago

