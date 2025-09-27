Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

Britain's Prince William, left, and Kate, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, Southport, England, Tuesday Sept. 23, 2025. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2025 7:19 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 8:16 am.

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life.

The royal made an appearance on Levy’s show “The Reluctant Traveler” and spoke about last year, which saw his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, and his father King Charles III both undergoing cancer treatment.

“I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” William was shown telling Levy in a preview of the Apple TV+ episode. “Life is said to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are.”

The preview of the episode, to be aired on Oct. 3, features William showing Levy around Windsor Castle and the pair chatting over a pint at a pub.

Kate said in January that her cancer was in remission, and she has taken on many more public engagements in recent months. Earlier this month she and William played key roles in the royal welcome for President Donald Trump’s U.K. state visit.

Charles has also returned to public duty after stepping away for months last year to focus on his initial treatment and recovery.

The king and the princess have not revealed what type of cancer they were treated for.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

1h ago

Man in serious condition following Etobicoke stabbing

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Etobicoke late Friday night. Officers say they responded to reports of an altercation in the Dundas Street West and Mabelle...

8h ago

3 children, 1 adult struck in Brampton crash

One adult and three children are recovering in the hospital after they were struck in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Friday night. Police say the incident occurred at the Timberlane Drive and...

9h ago

A year after losing its longtime leader, Hezbollah is beginning to regroup

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah suffered one blow after another during its most recent war with Israel, culminating in the killing of the militant group's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in massive Israeli...

1h ago

Top Stories

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

1h ago

Man in serious condition following Etobicoke stabbing

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Etobicoke late Friday night. Officers say they responded to reports of an altercation in the Dundas Street West and Mabelle...

8h ago

3 children, 1 adult struck in Brampton crash

One adult and three children are recovering in the hospital after they were struck in a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Friday night. Police say the incident occurred at the Timberlane Drive and...

9h ago

A year after losing its longtime leader, Hezbollah is beginning to regroup

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah suffered one blow after another during its most recent war with Israel, culminating in the killing of the militant group's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in massive Israeli...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Big weekend for Toronto Blue Jays

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Jays series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the fundraiser the Jays are holding inside the Rogers Centre for some of their youngest fans.

12h ago

2:33
Encampment resident forcibly removed as city clears Dufferin Grove Park 

Video appears to show an encampment resident at Dufferin Grove Park being forcibly removed as the city cleared the west-end park Friday morning. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:32
Police searching for suspects after Richmond Hill man chased and gunned down in the middle of a street

The murder of a Richmond Hill man was caught on camera as police continue their search for suspects. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video of the victim being gunned down in the middle of a street.

14h ago

0:37
Second arrest made in death of 8-year-old killed by stray bullet

A second arrest has been made in the murder of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his North York home.

17h ago

1:20
More than 70 people removed from encampment at Toronto's Dufferin Grove Park

The city of Toronto moved to clear out a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park where more than 70 people were cleared out of the area.

17h ago

More Videos