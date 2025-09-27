Russia addresses world leaders at UN three years into Ukraine invasion

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Syrian Foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani, right, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as part of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in New York. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

By Jennifer Peltz And Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2025 9:39 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 11:10 am.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia gets the microphone at the U.N. world leaders’ meeting Saturday, three years into an invasion of Ukraine that the international community has broadly deplored and a that powerful member newly says Ukraine can repel.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is due to give his country’s address at the General Assembly, four days after U.S. President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine can win back all the territory it has lost to Russia. It was a notable tone shift from a U.S. leader who had previously suggested Ukraine would need to make some concessions and could never reclaim all the areas Russia has occupied since seizing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and launching a full-scale invasion in 2022.

Just three weeks earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country and the U.S. had a “mutual understanding” and that Trump’s administration “is listening to us.”

Trump’s new view came after he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of General Assembly Tuesday — seven months after a televised blow-up between the two in the Oval Office. This time, the doors were closed, and the tenor was evidently different — “a good meeting,” as Zelenskyy described it in his assembly speech the next day.

For the fourth year in a row, Zelenskyy appealed to the gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other top officials to get Russia out of his country — and warned that inaction would put other countries at risk.

“Ukraine is only the first,” he said.

Unauthorized flights into NATO’s airspace — intrusions blamed on Russia — have raised alarm around Europe in recent weeks, particularly after NATO jets downed drones over Poland and Estonia said Russian fighter jets flew into its territory and lingered for 12 minutes. Russia denied that its planes entered Estonian airspace and said the drones didn’t target Poland, with Moscow’s ally Belarus maintaining that Ukrainian signal-jamming sent the devices off-course.

But European leaders see the incidents as intentional, provocative moves meant to rattle NATO and to suss how the alliance will respond.

Russia has offered various explanations for the Ukraine war, among them assuring its own security after NATO expanded eastward over the years.

Lavrov’s address to the General Assembly last year was a bitter swipe at the West, whetted with a reference to “the senselessness and the danger of the very idea of trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power, which is what Russia is.”

Jennifer Peltz And Edith M. Lederer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

1h ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

3h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

4h ago

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told “Schitt's Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life. The royal made an appearance on Levy's show “The Reluctant Traveler” and spoke...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

1h ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

3h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

4h ago

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told “Schitt's Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life. The royal made an appearance on Levy's show “The Reluctant Traveler” and spoke...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Big weekend for Toronto Blue Jays

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Jays series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the fundraiser the Jays are holding inside the Rogers Centre for some of their youngest fans.

15h ago

2:33
Encampment resident forcibly removed as city clears Dufferin Grove Park 

Video appears to show an encampment resident at Dufferin Grove Park being forcibly removed as the city cleared the west-end park Friday morning. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:32
Police searching for suspects after Richmond Hill man chased and gunned down in the middle of a street

The murder of a Richmond Hill man was caught on camera as police continue their search for suspects. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video of the victim being gunned down in the middle of a street.

17h ago

0:37
Second arrest made in death of 8-year-old killed by stray bullet

A second arrest has been made in the murder of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his North York home.

20h ago

1:20
More than 70 people removed from encampment at Toronto's Dufferin Grove Park

The city of Toronto moved to clear out a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park where more than 70 people were cleared out of the area.

20h ago

More Videos