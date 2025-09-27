Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: ‘My wife in real life’

FILE - Selena Gomez, left, and Benny Blanco arrive at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2025 9:15 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 11:40 pm.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Selena Gomez has married music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, announcing the news in an Instagram post showing the couple kissing and embracing on a lawn.

“My wife in real life,” Blanco responded to the post Saturday by the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer. Gomez wore a white halter bridal dress with floral flourishes, and Blanco wore a tuxedo and bow tie, both custom-made by Ralph Lauren.

Paparazzi had snapped photos of a massive outdoor tent and other preparations in the Santa Barbara area.

Friends in the entertainment industry and brands she’s linked to responded with heart emoji and congratulations. “Our Mabel is MARRIED,” said the account of her “Only Murders in the Building” series, and her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics posted: “so happy for you two.” Best wishes were also sent by Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer and others.

Blanco, 37, and Gomez, 33, met about a decade ago and got engaged at the end of last year. They worked together on the 2019 song “I Can’t Get Enough,” which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

Among the songs he’s credited on as a writer and producer: Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” “Circus” by Britney Spears and Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger.”

Gomez, whose hits include “Calm Down,” “Good for You,” ’’Same Old Love” and “Come & Get It,” has been in the spotlight since she was a child. She appeared on “Barney and Friends” before breaking through as a teen star on the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

She earned awards nominations in recent years for her ongoing role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Gomez has a massive audience on social media with 417 million Instagram followers, the most for any woman on the platform.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

World's largest road hockey fundraiser raises record-breaking $3.2 million

More than 1,500 road hockey players gathered this weekend for the 14th annual Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer tournament, raising a record-breaking $3.2 million for cancer research. From NHL legends...

5h ago

Duelling protesters feud over gender-affirming care for transgender youth at Queen’s Park

Protesters gathered at Queen’s Park on Saturday for duelling demonstrations focused on Canada’s policies regarding gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Dozens of demonstrators arrived around...

6h ago

Woman in critical condition following Newmarket multi-vehicle collision

A woman is in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon. York Regional Police says the collision involved five vehicles in the Jane Street and Davis...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada's Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway...

Top Stories

World's largest road hockey fundraiser raises record-breaking $3.2 million

More than 1,500 road hockey players gathered this weekend for the 14th annual Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer tournament, raising a record-breaking $3.2 million for cancer research. From NHL legends...

5h ago

Duelling protesters feud over gender-affirming care for transgender youth at Queen’s Park

Protesters gathered at Queen’s Park on Saturday for duelling demonstrations focused on Canada’s policies regarding gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Dozens of demonstrators arrived around...

6h ago

Woman in critical condition following Newmarket multi-vehicle collision

A woman is in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon. York Regional Police says the collision involved five vehicles in the Jane Street and Davis...

6h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Last regular season series at Rogers Centre and Halloween Haunt is back

Check out the Blue Jays in a crucial final three-game series at the Rogers Centre this weekend or head up to Canada's Wonderland for your first look at Halloween Haunt. Keep in mind, there are two subway...

Most Watched Today

2:09
Sunny skies are here to stay

Toronto will see dry conditions and blue skies for the next several days as temperatures remain above-seasonal for the rest of the weekend.

5h ago

1:15
Duelling protesters feud over gender-affirming care for transgender youth at Queen’s Park

Duelling protests held at Queen's Park over gender-affirming care for trans youth.

6h ago

2:47
A Scarborough church hosts 'youth empowerment night' to tackle rise in youth violence

Rhianne Campbell was there and spoke with attendees, community leaders and some very special guests.
2:53
Big weekend for Toronto Blue Jays

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Jays series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the fundraiser the Jays are holding inside the Rogers Centre for some of their youngest fans.
2:34
Summer-like weather lingers

Toronto will continue to see summer-like conditions as temperatures remain well above seasonal for the rest of September.
More Videos