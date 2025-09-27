US revokes visa for Colombia’s president after he urges American soldiers to disobey Trump

President of Colombia Gustavo Petro Urrego addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted September 27, 2025 9:28 am.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 11:18 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tensions between the United States and Colombia have escalated with the State Department announcing it was revoking a visa for Gustavo Petro, president of the Latin American country, after he participated in a New York protest where he called on American soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump’s orders.

The department said on social media that “we will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.”

Petro was visiting for the annual U.N. Nations General Assembly. During a nearby protest Friday over the war in Gaza, he said “I ask all the soldiers of the United States’ army, don’t point your rifles against humanity” and “disobey the orders of Trump.”

It was unclear if the decision forced Petro, who returned to Colombia on Saturday, to leave the U.S. earlier than expected. The State Department did not answer questions about whether the revocation would affect future visits.

Petro, who has a history of speaking off the cuff in meandering, ideologically charged speeches, wrote on social media that “I don’t care” about the punishment because he is also a European citizen. That means he does not need a visa to travel to the U.S.

He also said humanity must be free around the world.

Colombia has long been a top U.S. ally in Latin America, cooperating closely on the fight against drug trafficking. But there have been repeated clashes between Petro, a leftist and former rebel leader, and Trump’s Republican administration.

Earlier this year, Petro resisted deportation flights using American military aircraft, leading to a diplomatic crisis as Trump threatened to retaliate with higher tariffs and visa suspensions. The U.S. is Colombia’s largest trading partner, and Petro’s government relented, saying it would accept the planes.

The U.S. accused Colombia earlier this month of failing to cooperate with anti-narcotics efforts. Although the designation did not include sanctions that would have slashed U.S. assistance to the country, it was a sharp rebuke that frustrated Petro.

He said his country had lost the lives of “policemen, soldiers and regular citizens, trying to stop cocaine” from reaching the United States.

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

1h ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

3h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

4h ago

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told “Schitt's Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life. The royal made an appearance on Levy's show “The Reluctant Traveler” and spoke...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man, 30s, seriously injured in North York stabbing

A man was seriously injured during a stabbing that occurred in North York early Saturday morning. According to Toronto police, the attack happened near Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive, just before 8:20...

1h ago

'A boy scout': Canadian icon marking golden anniversary stands up to Trump

EDMONTON — Look, up in the sky! It’s a goose. It’s an Avro Arrow. No, it’s Captain Canuck! And he’s staring down his nastiest nemesis: a red-tied Republican bent on making the Great White North...

3h ago

RCMP needs resources to fight foreign interference, Mounties tell Carney government

OTTAWA — The RCMP has warned the federal public safety minister it faces "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference. The message comes as the Mounties and other...

4h ago

Prince William says 2024 was the hardest year of his life

LONDON (AP) — Prince William has told “Schitt's Creek” star Eugene Levy that 2024 was the hardest year of his life. The royal made an appearance on Levy's show “The Reluctant Traveler” and spoke...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Big weekend for Toronto Blue Jays

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a preview of the Jays series against the Tampa Bay Rays and the fundraiser the Jays are holding inside the Rogers Centre for some of their youngest fans.

15h ago

2:33
Encampment resident forcibly removed as city clears Dufferin Grove Park 

Video appears to show an encampment resident at Dufferin Grove Park being forcibly removed as the city cleared the west-end park Friday morning. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:32
Police searching for suspects after Richmond Hill man chased and gunned down in the middle of a street

The murder of a Richmond Hill man was caught on camera as police continue their search for suspects. Shauna Hunt with the shocking video of the victim being gunned down in the middle of a street.

17h ago

0:37
Second arrest made in death of 8-year-old killed by stray bullet

A second arrest has been made in the murder of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while he was sleeping in his North York home.

20h ago

1:20
More than 70 people removed from encampment at Toronto's Dufferin Grove Park

The city of Toronto moved to clear out a homeless encampment at Dufferin Grove Park where more than 70 people were cleared out of the area.

20h ago

More Videos