Woman in critical condition following Newmarket multi-vehicle collision
Posted September 27, 2025 6:26 pm.
Last Updated September 27, 2025 6:27 pm.
A woman is in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon.
York Regional Police says the collision involved five vehicles in the Jane Street and Davis Drive area.
A man and a woman were both transported to the hospital, and the woman remains in life-threatening condition.
The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene to assist with the investigation.
-Davis Drive remains closed between Hwy 400 and Jane Street.