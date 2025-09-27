Woman in critical condition following Newmarket multi-vehicle collision

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 27, 2025 6:26 pm.

Last Updated September 27, 2025 6:27 pm.

A woman is in life-threatening condition, following a multi-vehicle crash in Newmarket on Saturday afternoon.

York Regional Police says the collision involved five vehicles in the Jane Street and Davis Drive area.

A man and a woman were both transported to the hospital, and the woman remains in life-threatening condition.

The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene to assist with the investigation.

-Davis Drive remains closed between Hwy 400 and Jane Street.

