Carney returning to Canada from U.K. trip of meetings and rugby

Prime Minister Mark Carney and wife Diana Fox Carney talk to Canada's Asia Hogan-Rochester after winning silver in the Women's Rugby World Cup at Allianz Stadium, the London suburb of Twickenham, U.K., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 28, 2025 8:10 am.

LONDON — Prime Minister Mark Carney is returning to Ottawa after a trip to London that saw him meet with four other prime ministers and attend the Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

Carney says that his meetings with U.K, Australian, Icelandic and Spanish prime ministers on Friday is a “necessary” step in the government’s goal of lessening Canada’s economic reliance on the U.S.

While this trip did not see any new trade deals or formal announcements, Carney says that these face-to-face meetings are “crucial” to achieving Canada’s economic and defence priorities.

The Conservatives have been critical of Carney’s frequent foreign trips, saying that they aren’t generating tangible outcomes and the prime minister should be more focused on domestic issues like crime and affordability.

Carney met with infrastructure investors from Britain, Europe, Asia and Australia Saturday morning and said he is looking at how Canada can better attract global capital.

The prime minister also attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup final, where Canada lost 33-13 against the top-seeded English team Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

LGBTQ+, women groups brace for funding cuts as Ottawa looks to trim spending

OTTAWA — LGBTQ+ and women's groups say they're bracing for funding cuts in November's budget. The federal minister overseeing Ottawa's gender policy has urged activists to speak out, and LGBTQ+ and women's...

1h ago

Tariff support, focus on investment on business leaders' federal budget wish lists

Business leaders have a wide-ranging wish list for the upcoming federal budget in the hopes Prime Minister Mark Carney's government addresses everything from the country's investment environment to tax...

1h ago

US braces for storm expected to hit the east coast as Hurricane Imelda in coming days

MIAMI (AP) — A weather system that is forecast to become Tropical Storm Imelda later in the day before approaching the coast of South Carolina as a hurricane early next week was causing disruption in...

59m ago

Palestinian death toll tops 66,000 as Israel's Netanyahu prepares to meet with Trump in the U.S.

CAIRO (AP) — Over 66,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Sunday, a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heads to the White House for...

51m ago

