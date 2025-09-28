Residents in Scarborough-Rouge Park will head to the polls on Monday to replace former City Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in the Ward 25 by-election.

The City says 37 voting places will be open from 10 a.m until 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.

A total of 20 candidates have been certified to run in the by-election. The winner will replace former councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who was elected as the Liberal MP for Ajax earlier this year.

Residents can use the City’s MyVote portal to find their voting place, print or download their voter card and review the list of candidates.

“To receive a ballot at a voting place, a voter needs to present identification that shows their name and qualifying Ward 25, Scarborough-Rouge Park address,” the City wrote in a press release.

“Eligible voters with acceptable identification who are not on the voters’ list can be added at the voting place on election day,” it added.

The City says a total of 4,376 voters cast their ballots during advance voting which took place on Sept. 20 and 21.

Results from the by-election are expected to trickle in after 9 p.m. on Monday.