3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington
Posted September 29, 2025 8:01 am.
Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:55 am.
Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks.
Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington area. The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed between Courtice Road and Liberty Street South. Traffic is being redirected to Highway 418.
Emergency crews are at the scene assessing any potential injuries.
No other information was released.