‘Canada does not retreat’ as crises shake multilateralism, Anand tells United Nations

Anita Anand, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Canada, addresses the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 12:08 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 12:19 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand told the United Nations General Assembly today that Canada “does not retreat from duty” at a time of numerous global crises.

Anand’s speech on behalf of Canada combined humanitarian and security concerns along with Ottawa’s desire to be what Anand called “an attractive destination for international capital.”

She also says Canada will be part of the political process that follows the Israel-Hamas war, and will help in every way possible.

Anand is defending international agreements, including the 1951 Refugee Convention that Washington wants to reform to have much more restrictive rules around who can claim asylum.

She says Ukraine “is not backing down” from fighting off Russia’s full-scale invasion, and that Canada is also resolute in supporting Kyiv.

Anand delivered the speech instead of Prime Minister Mark Carney, who was originally scheduled to take to the green marble podium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

