Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency, cites ‘health challenges’

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted September 29, 2025 10:16 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 11:18 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has postponed her first Las Vegas residency in 32 years, citing “health challenges,” the country legend shared on social media Sunday night.

She did not provide specific details, writing, “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Parton added that she is postponing the shows because she is “not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

She was scheduled to perform six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas” between Dec. 4 and Dec. 13, overlapping with the National Finals Rodeo. Her dates have been moved to next year — Sept. 2026.

Tickets are valid for the new dates and refunds will be available, her statement adds.

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she said. “But I believe he is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

Parton performs on occasion but hasn’t toured since her “Pure & Simple Tour” ended in 2016. But she’s remained as busy as ever: On. Nov. 11, she will release a new book, “Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.” And a new stage musical inspired by her life story is set to land on Broadway in 2026.

Earlier this month, Parton was unable to attend the announcement of a new ride at her Tennessee theme park Dollywood due to health issues. “I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems, turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘You don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better,’” Parton said in a video announcement at the time.

“So, he suggested I not go to Dollywood today, but I’m there with you in spirit. I was looking so forward to it.”

And in March of this year, Parton’s devoted husband of nearly 60 years who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit “Jolene,” Carl Dean, died. He was 82.

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

37m ago

Ontario's minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

56m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

