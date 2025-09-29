Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 29, 2025 12:47 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 1:57 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States.

In a post shared Monday on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed America’s film industry had been “stolen” by foreign countries, likening it to “stealing candy from a baby.” He singled out California as being “particularly hard hit,” blaming what he called the state’s “weak and incompetent Governor” for the decline of domestic film production.

“Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States,” Trump wrote.

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, issued a response, reading in part, “The Governor tried to explain this to Trump months ago — when this was initially proposed — that his actions will cause irreparable damage to the U.S. film industry. Today’s move is 100% stupid.”

The announcement marks the first time a U.S. administration has proposed tariffs on films, which are traditionally treated as intellectual property and part of the global trade in services rather than goods.

Premier Doug Ford responds

Ontario Premier Doug Ford dismissed Trump’s comments at a press conference in Hamilton, defending the province’s booming film and television sector.

“I disagree with anything that guy says. He drives me crazy,” Ford told reporters. “First of all, we built the movie business up to roughly $3 billion. Our goal is to build it up to $5 billion. We are going to continue growing, continue investing in the film industry.”

Ontario has become one of North America’s leading film hubs, with Toronto and surrounding regions hosting major Hollywood productions, streaming series, and domestic projects.

“Forget about President Trump. The guy drives me crazy,” Ford continued. “Let’s focus on what we can do. How can we create the climate and the conditions and the environment for companies to come in and invest in our greatest people?”

Trade experts warn that if enforced, the film tariffs could raise ticket prices, limit access to international films in the U.S., and strain relationships with countries that have strong film export markets, including Canada, India, and the United Kingdom.

