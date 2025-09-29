Doug Ford muses about using speed cameras, which he’s set to ban, for surveillance

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is musing about repurposing the speed cameras he intends to soon ban and using them to track down stolen cars and home invasion suspects.

Ford has announced his government will introduce legislation next month to prohibit the use of speed cameras across the province.

Various regions that use the cameras, as well as a study by the Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University, have data showing they reduce speeding but Ford disagrees, calling the cameras a “cash grab” for municipalities.

He says he has no problem with red light cameras because “racing through a red light” causes serious accidents.

Speaking today at an unrelated press conference in Hamilton, where Mayor Andrea Horwath supports the use of speed cameras, Ford used a question about the cameras to pivot to talking about crime.

He says he is “wondering” if those cameras could be used to identify stolen cars, but only if the local community wants that.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.