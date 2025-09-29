Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they “aspire” to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line.

The transit agency and provincial transportation officials said earlier this month, they are hoping the LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, would be opening in October.

A revenue demonstration service period shows the system is operating as designed and can welcome passengers.

It’s still not clear when in October the Eglinton Crosstown could come online.

Back on September 5, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said occasional issues with HVAC and communications systems have been identified. He also said wear on braking systems is happening sooner than originally forecast, adding that crews are trying to identify the root issues.

Operational control of the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line was shifted to the TTC in June.

The TTC said the decision on opening falls with Metrolinx, but said TTC staff are “deeply involved” working with the organization to try to get ready.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management. It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.