Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

The Metrolinx Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle is seen on a transit designated overpass in Toronto, Aug. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Giordano Ciampini

By Nick Westoll and Meredith Bond

Posted September 29, 2025 9:32 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 9:37 pm.

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they “aspire” to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line.

The transit agency and provincial transportation officials said earlier this month, they are hoping the LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, would be opening in October.

A revenue demonstration service period shows the system is operating as designed and can welcome passengers.

It’s still not clear when in October the Eglinton Crosstown could come online.

Back on September 5, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said occasional issues with HVAC and communications systems have been identified. He also said wear on braking systems is happening sooner than originally forecast, adding that crews are trying to identify the root issues.

Operational control of the 19-kilometre, 25-station Eglinton Crosstown line was shifted to the TTC in June.

The TTC said the decision on opening falls with Metrolinx, but said TTC staff are “deeply involved” working with the organization to try to get ready.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown began in 2011 under the previous Ontario Liberal government and different Metrolinx management. It was supposed to open in 2020, but it has been repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

7h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

3h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

1h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

7h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

3h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

1h ago

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Hot start to October

It will be a warm start to October with temperatures up to 10 degrees above seasonal by the end of the weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

3h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

7h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

8h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

9h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

11h ago

More Videos