TDSB Chair Neethan Shan wins Scarborough-Rouge Park byelection

Neethan Shan has been elected as councillor for Scarborough-Rouge Park. X/@TDSB

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 29, 2025 10:23 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 12:01 am.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Neethan Shan has been elected to replace Jennifer McKelvie as the Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor in a byelection.

Shan defeated 20 candidates with over 26 per cent of the vote. Anu Sriskandarajah finished second with just over 17.5 per cent of the votes tallied.

McKelvie resigned last year after being elected as the Liberal MP for Ajax earlier this year.

Shan will now represent Ward 25 at Toronto City Council until the next municipal election, slated to take place in Oct. 2026.

It will be his second stint at City Hall. He represented Scarborough-Rouge River in 2017 after winning a byelection in that ward.

Shan later lost to McKelvie in the 2018 municipal election for Ward 25 by less than 200 votes after Premier Doug Ford consolidated Toronto from 44 wards down to 25.

Shan was acclaimed as Chair of the TDSB in Nov. 2024 after being elected as Ward 21 trustee in 2016 and returning to the board in 2022 for Ward 17.

The City previously said a total of 4,376 voters cast their ballots in the byelection during advance voting which took place on Sept. 20 and 21.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

2h ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

9h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

5h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

47m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx hopes to start 30-day revenue service demonstration for Eglinton LRT this week

Metrolinx tells 680 NewsRadio they "aspire" to start the 30-day revenue service demonstration on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week, the final hurdle towards opening the long-awaited transit line. The...

2h ago

'Never come back to the U.S.': American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist...

9h ago

Property tax increase being floated as Toronto missing key housing funds from feds, province

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. According to Mayor Olivia Chow,...

5h ago

Two men injured in Rexdale shooting

Two men in their 20s has been injured in a shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. Toronto police were called to Rexdale Boulevard and Kipling Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa leave one dead and two critically injured

A Brampton truck driver is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after separate crashes on the 401 near Oshawa. Shauna Hunt with more on the tragic chain of events.

5h ago

2:53
Toronto missing key housing funds from province, feds

A potential property tax increase is being floated at City Hall as officials determine how to cover a gap in housing funds from the provincial and federal governments. Erica Natividad with the call for both levels of government to step up.

6h ago

3:30
Victim of bank impersonation fraud calls out financial institution for how they handled her case

A Toronto woman who lost $41,000 to fraudsters is speaking out, not only about the money she lost,  but also how her bank responded. Pat Taney reports

9h ago

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

10h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

11h ago

More Videos