TDSB Chair Neethan Shan wins Scarborough-Rouge Park byelection

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Chair Neethan Shan has been elected to replace Jennifer McKelvie as the Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor in a byelection.

Shan defeated 20 candidates with over 26 per cent of the vote. Anu Sriskandarajah finished second with just over 17.5 per cent of the votes tallied.

McKelvie resigned last year after being elected as the Liberal MP for Ajax earlier this year.

Shan will now represent Ward 25 at Toronto City Council until the next municipal election, slated to take place in Oct. 2026.

It will be his second stint at City Hall. He represented Scarborough-Rouge River in 2017 after winning a byelection in that ward.

Shan later lost to McKelvie in the 2018 municipal election for Ward 25 by less than 200 votes after Premier Doug Ford consolidated Toronto from 44 wards down to 25.

Shan was acclaimed as Chair of the TDSB in Nov. 2024 after being elected as Ward 21 trustee in 2016 and returning to the board in 2022 for Ward 17.

The City previously said a total of 4,376 voters cast their ballots in the byelection during advance voting which took place on Sept. 20 and 21.