‘Never come back to the U.S.’: American border officer seen chasing Canadian tourist in viral road rage video

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stands near a security booth as vehicles approach in Detroit, Mich, on Monday, June 1, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 29, 2025 2:57 pm.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 2:58 pm.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it is conducting a “managerial review” of a road rage incident in which an alleged American border officer was seen speeding towards a Canadian tourist in a video that has since gone viral online.

In the 39-second clip, a uniformed officer is seen driving a grey pick-up truck and aggressively pursuing a Canadian tourist at a high rate of speed. The officer is initially seen tailgating the tourist’s vehicle which had an Ontario licence plate, before pulling up to the passenger side with his window down.

“Never come back to the U.S.,” the officer shouts before cutting the driver off.

According to the person who filmed the video, the incident happened on Interstate 90 in New York, approximately 3 km south of the Canada-U.S. border. 

U.S. border officer dangerously speeds toward a Canadian tourist in road rage, yelling, ‘Never come to the U.S. again!’
byu/Searchingforgoodnews inTourismHell

The video first began to appear on social media on Sept. 26 and has gained millions of views since then. 

In a statement to CityNews, U.S. border officials said they were reviewing the incident, but declined to share any additional details, citing U.S. privacy laws.

The agency said it takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously and strives to be as transparent as possible.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission,” Mike Niezgoda, a spokesperson for CBP told CityNews. “[We are] committed to ensuring that all employees are held to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and personal conduct.”

Earlier this year, Global Affairs Canada updated its advisory for those travelling to the U.S., urging Canadians to expect scrutiny from border guards. This comes amid the backdrop of a trade war and threats of annexation from U.S. President Trump.

Canadians have largely responded by avoiding trips to the U.S. altogether. According to data from Statistics Canada, the number of Canadians making return trips from the U.S. by automobile decreased by 36.9 per cent in July from a year prior, marking the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

2h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

44m ago

10,000 Ontario college support staff remain on strike as talks collapse

Thousands of full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges are entering another week on the picket lines after talks between their union and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

'They don’t seem to care': Woman who lost her life’s savings to fraud says banks need to do better

Simonne Cumberbatch was getting ready for bed in her Toronto residence on Sept. 3 when she received a late-night phone call from what appeared to be her bank. She looked down at her cell phone and saw...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Trump announces 100% tariff on foreign films; Premier Ford pushes back

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced the intention to impose sweeping new trade measures targeting the global film industry, declaring a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United...

2h ago

Bathurst closed after home catches fire north of Dupont

A fire at a home on Bathurst Street has closed the road north of Dupont Street. Toronto Fire say they were called to a three-story detached home at 1177 Bathurst on Monday afternoon Crews reported...

44m ago

10,000 Ontario college support staff remain on strike as talks collapse

Thousands of full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges are entering another week on the picket lines after talks between their union and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:18
Ford pushes back on Trump's foreign films tariff: 'He drives me crazy'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed back on U.S. President Trump's claim to impose a 100% tariff on films made outside the U.S., saying he'd rather not focus on Trump's tactics but rather the province's film industry.

2h ago

1:51
Why advocates say Ontario's minimum wage increase is not enough

While Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage to $17.60 an hour, which would make it the second highest rate in the country, some advocates say it's not enough to address the cost of living crisis.

4h ago

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

6h ago

2:58
Blue Jays celebrate division title

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with the Blue Jays after they clinched the AL East Division in a dramatic final game of the regular season.

6h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

19h ago

More Videos