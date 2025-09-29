Ottawa orders post-mortem appeal for Manitoba man in killing of restaurant worker

The federal government has ordered an appeal into the conviction of a First Nations man found guilty of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg more than 50 years ago. Justice Minister Sean Fraser rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 29, 2025 11:07 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 11:18 am.

WINNIPEG — The federal government has ordered an appeal into the conviction of a First Nations man — 14 years after his death — in the killing of a restaurant worker in Winnipeg.

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser says a review of the conviction of Russell Woodhouse, who died in 2011, found reasonable grounds to conclude there was likely a miscarriage of justice in his case.

The government says it’s the first time a post-mortem conviction review has granted a remedy under the Criminal Code.

Woodhouse, who was from Pinaymootang First Nation in Manitoba’s Interlake region, was one of four First Nations men found guilty of fatally beating and stabbing Ting Fong Chan in 1973.

The others were exonerated after courts found they were wrongfully convicted and that the case involved systemic discrimination.

The convictions were based largely on statements to police that were fluent in English, including a signed confession by one of the men, despite some not being fluent in English, with Salteaux being their first language.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2025.

Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 transport trucks involved in fatal collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks early Monday morning. According to investigators, the crash happened around 6:00 a.m....

updated

40m ago

Ontario’s minimum wage is getting a small boost on Oct. 1

Amid concerns of slower economic growth and a prolonged period of high inflation, Ontario is set to raise its minimum wage by 2.4 per cent later this week. On Monday, the Ford government announced that...

1h ago

WestJet issues data breach notice to U.S. passengers following cybersecurity incident

WestJet is notifying U.S. residents that their personal information may have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident first detected in June, the airline confirmed Monday. The Calgary-based carrier...

59m ago

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Driver killed in multi-transport truck collision on Highway 401

A driver was killed after a collision on Highway 401 in Clarington involving three transport trucks.

1h ago

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

14h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

15h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:09
Sunny skies are here to stay

Toronto will see dry conditions and blue skies for the next several days as temperatures remain above-seasonal for the rest of the weekend.
More Videos