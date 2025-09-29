Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say
Posted September 29, 2025 8:51 am.
Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:54 am.
Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning.
According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue.
Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. Officers are now searching for a dark-coloured SUV.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is currently unknown.