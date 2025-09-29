Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Police tape is shown here on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 29, 2025 8:51 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 8:54 am.

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue, just north of Sheppard Avenue.

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene. Officers are now searching for a dark-coloured SUV.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is currently unknown.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

35m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

39m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Canada lists the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity

Canada has listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians. The listing bars Canadians from financing or aiding the group led by Lawrence Bishnoi,...

38m ago

Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

35m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

39m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Canada lists the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity

Canada has listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, following calls from Conservative and NDP politicians. The listing bars Canadians from financing or aiding the group led by Lawrence Bishnoi,...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

1:37
More sun on the way

No active weather is expected in the forecast as the GTA continues to see sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will continue to feel summer-like for the next few days, before a dip mid-week.

12h ago

4:10
Blue Jays celebrate their first AL East title since 2015

The Jays are celebrating after the Toronto team clinched their first AL East title since 2015, Lindsay Dunn reports.

13h ago

2:23
Some recipients still having trouble collecting federal disability benefits

A federal disability benefit program has run into a series of issues since it was rolled out this summer. While many of the problems have been worked through, we hear from at least one recipient who’s still having issues. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:52
U.S. revokes Colombian President's visa

The White House has revoked the Colombian President's visa after he urged American troops to 'disobey Trump' while speaking with pro-Palestinian protesters in New York. Karling Donoghue reports.

8h ago

3:37
Blue Jays fans nervous heading into final game

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays fans about the team heading into the final regular season game of the year tied with the Yankees for the division title.
More Videos