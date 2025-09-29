Suspect in Charlie Kirk assassination case faces court hearing

A photo of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk is seen on a large screen during a memorial for Kirk, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press

Posted September 29, 2025 12:10 am.

Last Updated September 29, 2025 7:03 am.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The 22-year-old man charged with killing Charlie Kirk will have a court hearing Monday where he and his newly appointed legal counsel will decide whether they want a preliminary hearing where the judge will determine if there is enough evidence against him to go forward with a trial.

Prosecutors have charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty.

The Utah state court system gives people accused of crimes an option to waive their legal right to a preliminary hearing and instead schedule an arraignment where they can enter a plea.

Kathryn Nester, the lead attorney appointed to represent Robinson, declined to comment on the case ahead of Monday’s hearing. Prosecutors at the Utah County Attorney’s Office did not respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

The hearing in Provo is open to the public, just a few miles from the Utah Valley University campus in Orem where many students are still processing trauma from the Sept. 10 shooting and the day-and-a-half search for the suspect.

Authorities arrested Robinson when he showed up with his parents at his hometown sheriff’s office in southwest Utah, more than a three-hour drive from the site of the shooting, to turn himself in. Prosecutors have since revealed incriminating text messages and DNA evidence that they say connect Robinson to the killing.

A note that Robinson had left for his romantic partner before the shooting said he had the opportunity to kill one of the nation’s leading conservative voices, “and I’m going to take it,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray told reporters before the first hearing. Gray also said that Robinson wrote in a text about Kirk to his partner: “I had enough of his hatred.”

The assassination of Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump who worked to steer young voters toward conservatism, has galvanized Republicans who have vowed to carry on Kirk’s mission of moving American politics further to the right.

Trump has declared Kirk a “martyr” for freedom and threatened to crack down on what he called the “radical left.”

Workers across the country have been punished or fired for speaking out about Kirk after his death, including teachers, public and private employees and media personalities — most notably Jimmy Kimmel, who had his late-night show suspended then quickly reinstated by ABC.

Kirk’s political organization, Arizona-based Turning Point USA, brought young, evangelical Christians into politics through his podcast, social media and campus events. Many prominent Republicans are filling in at the upcoming campus events Kirk was meant to attend, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Sen. Mike Lee at Utah State University on Tuesday.

Hannah Schoenbaum, The Associated Press





Top Stories

Two in life-threatening condition after Highway 401 collision in Bowmanville

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two people are in critical, life-threatening condition following a serious collision on Highway 401 in Bowmanville early Monday morning. The crash happened shortly...

updated

35m ago

3 transport trucks involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 in Clarington

Provincial police are investigating an early morning collision on Highway 401 that involved at least three transport trucks. Officers say the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Monday in the Clarington...

39m ago

CBSA self-service kiosks outage resolved after causing delays at customs in airports

Canada Border Services Agency says the service outage at its primary inspection kiosks has been resolved after causing delays at customs in some of Canada's busiest airports. The agency said in a social...

4h ago

Pedestrian struck in North York hit-and-run, police say

Toronto police say a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Monday morning. According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near Leslie Street and Nymark Avenue,...

40m ago

