Vehicle fire sparks arson investigation in Ajax

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 30, 2025 1:21 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 1:22 pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was allegedly set on fire in Ajax early Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Durham Region say they were called to the area of Smith Lane and Abbs Court, just north of Kingston Road, at approximately 4:50 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a car outside a residence with “extensive damage” caused by the blaze. However, no physical injuries were reported.

Investigators are categorizing the fire as an arson investigation and believe it is an isolated incident.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

System outage caused major delays in commercial processing at Canada-U.S. border Tuesday

Commercial trucks experienced difficulties crossing the Canada-U.S. border on Tuesday morning as the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) dealt with a system outage. The agency said the outage caused...

58m ago

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

A man in his 20s has died following a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough...

1h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

1h ago

Trump hits Canadian lumber producers with additional 10% tariff

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued new tariffs that could add further pressure on Canadian producers of softwood lumber and furniture. A presidential proclamation on Monday evening set out a 10...

1m ago

