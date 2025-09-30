Vehicle fire sparks arson investigation in Ajax

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was allegedly set on fire in Ajax early Tuesday morning.

Authorities in Durham Region say they were called to the area of Smith Lane and Abbs Court, just north of Kingston Road, at approximately 4:50 a.m. for reports of a vehicle fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a car outside a residence with “extensive damage” caused by the blaze. However, no physical injuries were reported.

Investigators are categorizing the fire as an arson investigation and believe it is an isolated incident.

No other details were released.