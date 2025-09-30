Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot in Cabbagetown on Sept. 30. CITYNEWS/Ricardo Alfonso

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 30, 2025 10:12 pm.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 10:55 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area.

Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A male in his 30s was found shot on the scene and has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

Police later said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

A witness on the scene tells CityNews the alleged shooter approached a group of people having a barbeque and shot the man before fleeing the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

9m ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

3h ago

Carney marks 'devastating legacy' of residential schools in Ottawa event

OTTAWA — The federal government will "match remembrance with responsibility," Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth...

3h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

10h ago

Top Stories

U.S. government shutdown begins as nation faces new period of uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Plunged into a government shutdown, the U.S. is confronting a fresh cycle of uncertainty after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to...

9m ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

3h ago

Carney marks 'devastating legacy' of residential schools in Ottawa event

OTTAWA — The federal government will "match remembrance with responsibility," Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth...

3h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

11h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

11h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

11h ago

2:29
Parents at east end school protest teaching model change for grades 7 and 8

Parents at an east end elementary school are protesting changes to the grade 7 and 8 teaching model. Melissa Nakhavoly with concerns from parents who say it was done unnecessarily and without their consultation.
1:36
FBI searches for motive in deadly Michigan church attack

A mass shooting and arson on a Michigan church that left several people dead is being called an act of 'targeted violence' by the FBI. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos