Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area
Posted September 30, 2025 10:12 pm.
Last Updated September 30, 2025 10:55 pm.
A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area.
Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
A male in his 30s was found shot on the scene and has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.
Police later said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
A witness on the scene tells CityNews the alleged shooter approached a group of people having a barbeque and shot the man before fleeing the scene.
No suspect information has been released.