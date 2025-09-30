Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area.

Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A male in his 30s was found shot on the scene and has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to EMS.

Police later said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

A witness on the scene tells CityNews the alleged shooter approached a group of people having a barbeque and shot the man before fleeing the scene.

No suspect information has been released.