Trump returns to ’51st state’ rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted September 30, 2025 10:46 am.

Last Updated September 30, 2025 11:28 am.

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his “51st state” rhetoric about Canada while giving an unprecedented speech to top military leaders today.

The president was speaking about his “Golden Dome” missile defence plans in front of military officials who had been abruptly summoned to Quantico, near Washington.

Trump told the assembly that “Canada called” a few weeks ago to ask to be part of the missile defence shield.

Trump said he replied that Canada should join the United States to get it for free.

Trump also claimed Canada is having a hard time because tariffs are bringing business to the United States.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has had multiple calls with the U.S. president over the past few months but has been tight-lipped about the substance of those conversations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.

