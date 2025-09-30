Yankees bullpen falters again in playoff-opening loss to the Red Sox

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar, right, leaves the game after giving up an RBI double to the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of Game 1 of an American League wild-card baseball playoff series, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

Posted September 30, 2025 9:50 pm.

The bullpen that has been one of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses this season faltered again in their playoff opener and has them on the brink of being eliminated by the rival Boston Red Sox.

After Max Fried worked six scoreless innings in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series, manager Aaron Boone let him take the mound in the seventh. But Boone removed Fried after he retired the first batter in favor of Luke Weaver, who walked the first batter he faced and allowed a double and Masataka Yoshida’s two-run single.

David Bednar gave up back-to-back hits in the ninth to give Boston some breathing room, and Boone’s in-game pitching decisions were under the microscope yet again in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss.

There were plenty of pregame decisions questioned, too, with left-handed hitters Ben Rice, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Ryan McMahon not in the lineup against Boston starter Garrett Crochet, who got 23 outs before fellow lefty Aroldis Chapman recorded the final four to close it out. Crochet retired 17 consecutive batters after allowing Anthony Volpe’s solo home run.

But after turning to Nestor Cortes in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year — with Freddie Freeman hitting a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 on Cortes’ first pitch — and making other calls to the bullpen that didn’t work out, Boone put himself in position to be second-guessed again.

Fried cruised through his first postseason start in pinstripes, allowing four hits and walking three batters. He threw 63 of his 102 pitches for strikes and got a standing ovation as he departed.

Post-injury Weaver showed up. The righty had a 1.05 ERA in his first 24 appearances went on the injured list in June with a strained left hamstring and had a 5.31 over his final 40 games.

That’s emblematic of the Yankees’ season, when their bullpen ERA of 4.37 ranked 23rd out of 30 teams.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

1m ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

1h ago

Carney marks 'devastating legacy' of residential schools in Ottawa event

OTTAWA — The federal government will "match remembrance with responsibility," Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth...

1h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cabbagetown area

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot in the Cabbagetown area. Toronto police were called to Wellesley and Bleecker streets area just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. A male...

1m ago

Boy, 10, on scooter struck by vehicle in Moss Park

A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being struck while riding a scooter in Moss Park. Toronto police were called to Parliament and Shuter streets at 5:45 p.m. to reports of a collision....

1h ago

Carney marks 'devastating legacy' of residential schools in Ottawa event

OTTAWA — The federal government will "match remembrance with responsibility," Prime Minister Mark Carney promised on Tuesday, as he addressed the crowd assembled on Parliament Hill to mark the fifth...

1h ago

Trump returns to '51st state' rhetoric in speech to U.S. military officials

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump returned to his talk of annexing Canada during an unprecedented speech to top military leaders on Tuesday. The president was speaking about his "Golden Dome"...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.

9h ago

0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

9h ago

1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.

9h ago

2:29
Parents at east end school protest teaching model change for grades 7 and 8

Parents at an east end elementary school are protesting changes to the grade 7 and 8 teaching model. Melissa Nakhavoly with concerns from parents who say it was done unnecessarily and without their consultation.

23h ago

1:36
FBI searches for motive in deadly Michigan church attack

A mass shooting and arson on a Michigan church that left several people dead is being called an act of 'targeted violence' by the FBI. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos