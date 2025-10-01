Calgary home sales down 14 per cent in September as new listings rise

CALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says September home sales in the city were down 14 per cent year-over-year.

The board says 1,720 homes changed hands last month, but it wasn’t enough to offset 3,782 new listings added, further inflating inventory.

There were 6,916 units in inventory in September, 36.5 per cent higher than last year and more than 17 per cent higher than levels traditionally reported in September.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says lower demand is mostly because of slowing population growth and persistent economic uncertainty.

She says increased inventory could reduce the sense of urgency among potential buyers and weigh on home prices.

The board says the benchmark price of a home dropped four per cent year-over-year in September to $572,800.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press