Calgary home sales down 14 per cent in September as new listings rise

Houses for sale in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 4:32 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 5:20 pm.

CALGARY — The Calgary Real Estate Board says September home sales in the city were down 14 per cent year-over-year.

The board says 1,720 homes changed hands last month, but it wasn’t enough to offset 3,782 new listings added, further inflating inventory.

There were 6,916 units in inventory in September, 36.5 per cent higher than last year and more than 17 per cent higher than levels traditionally reported in September.

CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says lower demand is mostly because of slowing population growth and persistent economic uncertainty.

She says increased inventory could reduce the sense of urgency among potential buyers and weigh on home prices.

The board says the benchmark price of a home dropped four per cent year-over-year in September to $572,800.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

3h ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

4h ago

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

1h ago

Program helps young photographer with Down syndrome start his own business

At first glance, 27-year-old Zafeer Madani looks like any other photographer in his element. Camera in hand, eyes locked on the light as he searches for the perfect shot. But behind each photo is a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

3h ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

4h ago

A woman blocked from visiting her elderly mother at a long term care home speaks out

A Toronto woman, who asked not to be publicly identified due to ongoing legal issues with her mother’s estate, is detailing what she calls a cruel and illegal order from a long term care home where her...

1h ago

Program helps young photographer with Down syndrome start his own business

At first glance, 27-year-old Zafeer Madani looks like any other photographer in his element. Camera in hand, eyes locked on the light as he searches for the perfect shot. But behind each photo is a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:49
Vehicle fire and shooting in Brampton leaves neighbourhood shaken

A vehicle fire and shooting at a Brampton home left the neighbourhood shaken as the homeowners say they were randomly targeted.

4h ago

3:10
Toronto woman who says she was denied right to visit her mother at a long term care home, calls for change

A woman says for several weeks she was barred from visiting her own mother at a Scarborough Long Term Care Home, eventually having to hire a lawyer to get unrestricted visitation rights. Pat Taney reports.

39m ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.
0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
1:25
Another sign the Eglinton Crosstown may be opening soon

Metrolinx says they're set to start a 30-day revenue demonstration test this week.
More Videos