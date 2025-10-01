FIFA VP pushes back on Trump comments about moving World Cup games from ‘dangerous’ cities

FILE - President Donald Trump, from right, pumps his fist as he and first lady Melania Trump look to the crowd while attending the Club World Cup final soccer match, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 1, 2025 1:02 pm.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 1:22 pm.

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump was reminded Wednesday that FIFA, not any government, ultimately decides which cities will host 2026 World Cup games.

Trump suggested last week he could declare cities “not safe” for the 104-game soccer tournament next summer and alter a detailed hosting plan that FIFA confirmed in 2022. It includes NFL stadiums near New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The 11 U.S. host cities, plus three in Mexico and two in Canada, are contracted with FIFA which would face significant logistical and legal issues to make changes in the eight months before the June 11 kickoff.

“It’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions,” the soccer body’s vice president Victor Montagliani said Wednesday at a sports business conference in London.

The Canadian president of North American regional soccer body CONCACAF said the sport is “bigger” than any current political debate.

“With all due respect to current world leaders, football is bigger than them and football will survive their regime and their government and their slogans,” Montagliani said in an on-stage interview. “That’s the beauty of our game, is that it is bigger than any individual and bigger than any country.”

Trump’s comments last week were in response to a question about World Cup cities that oppose his immigration and crime crackdowns.

“If I think it’s not safe, we’re going to move it out,” the U.S. president said in the Oval Office.

Any city that “is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup,” Trump said, also referring to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, “we’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

The World Cup and Olympic Games do rely on host nation governments at all levels for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of commitments on security, visa processing and law enforcement. The past four hosts of the men’s World Cup were Qatar, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

Trump has a close working relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino who is a regular visitor to the White House. Infantino has not publicly commented on the issue of cities being judged too dangerous to host games at the 48-team tournament that runs through July 19.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

32m ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

27m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

19m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

1h ago

Top Stories

Renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall dead at 91

Dr. Jane Goodall, one of the world's most beloved animal behaviorists and a pioneer in primatology has died at the age of 91, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed Wednesday. The British scientist, best...

32m ago

Brampton family shaken after vehicle set on fire, home riddled with bullets

A Brampton family says they are living in fear after their home and vehicles were targeted in a violent overnight attack that saw gunfire tear through their house and a pickup truck doused with gasoline...

updated

27m ago

Two children injured in separate scooter collisions in Toronto, raising safety concerns

Two children were hospitalized on Tuesday after being struck by vehicles while riding scooters in separate incidents in Toronto, renewing concerns about scooter safety for young riders. On Tuesday morning,...

19m ago

Auditor general finds Ford government chose many projects backed by lobbyists to receive skills development funds

Ontario's Auditor General Shelley Spence took aim at Doug Ford government's Skills Development Fund in her annual report released on Wednesday. The fund has for years awarded funds to non-profits, unions...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
City says it's strengthening tenant protections

Mayor Oliva Chow tours a Scarborough apartment that tenants say is plagued with problems. Michelle Mackey reports on how the city says it's strengthening tenant protections.

15h ago

2:21
Children injured in North York apartment fire

A one-alarm fire at a North York apartment building sent five people to the hospital late Monday, including three children and a Toronto firefighter. Shauna Hunt has the details.

17h ago

3:01
Cooler temperatures ahead of warm-up this weekend

It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday before heating up to above seasonal temperatures on Friday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

0:43
Iconic downtown Toronto pub is set to close its doors

The Imperial Pub confirmed the closure on its official website with a simple farewell message. The family-run bar and restaurant has been in operation for decades, serving as a fixture of Toronto’s nightlife and cultural scene.
0:40
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in Scarborough

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Cougar Court in Scarborough Village shortly after 8:20 a.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
More Videos