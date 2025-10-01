Man killed in late-night motorcycle collision in Hamilton

A 44-year-old man from Port Dover has died following a late-night collision between a motorcycle and a transport truck in Hamilton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near Highway 6 and Upper James Street.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist was travelling southbound on Upper James when his bike collided with a northbound transport truck that was making a left turn onto Highway 6.

The rider was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The Burlington OPP detachment is leading the investigation and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to contact them.