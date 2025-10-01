Maple Leaf Foods completes pork spinoff of Canada Packers

A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks past a Maple Leaf sign at the company's meat facility in Toronto on Monday, Dec., 15, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 1, 2025 10:33 am.

Last Updated October 1, 2025 12:09 pm.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it has completed the spinoff of its pork operations into Canada Packers Inc.

Common shares of Canada Packers are expected to start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPKR.

Maple Leaf Foods is keeping a 16 per cent stake in Canada Packers and the two companies have entered into an evergreen supply agreement.

It will also be an anchor customer for Canada Packers which will supply pork for its prepared meats business.

Michael McCain, executive chair at both companies, says Maple Leaf Foods and Canada Packers are moving forward as independent entities, each with a clear investment profile and experienced teams.

He says the McCain family and McCain Capital Inc. are fully committed to the future of both companies.

